AKA praises K.O's new music: 'You dropped an absolute monster'

AKA and K.O are arguably two of the best rappers in South African hip hop and have certainly earned their fair share of accolades during their time. The OG rappers have, with their fresh releases, shown that they still have the magic touch that once saw them ruling the music charts. Hard to forget the success of their 2014 collaboration “Run Jozi”.

AKA and K.O may not have united on another collaboration, but the two have reunited to top the charts with their new releases. Both rappers are currently holding number one and two spots on the charts. Supa Mega's new release "Lemons (Lemonade)" featuring Nasty C is number two on YouTube and Apple Music. K.O's "Sete" featuring Blxckie and Young Stunna takes the top spot. AKA took to Twitter to note how "Sete" was making it hard for him to claim that number one spot. "Fuckin’ SETE making my life a misery! 😭😭😭😭😭" he tweeted.

Fuckin’ SETE making my life a misery! 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/asjp6DqS54 — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 20, 2022 After seeing his former collaborator’s tweet, K.O shared with him some words of encouragement and reminded him that it is still early days, and who knows, maybe he can clinch that number one spot. "💀 You got this big dawg, it’s only been a week," K.O tweeted. AKA was pleased with K.O's "kind" words and even complimented him on his new fourth studio album, “Skhanda Republic Vol 3 (SR3)” release.

