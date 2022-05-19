AKA pulled out all the stops for Nadia Nakai on her birthday

It’s only been a minute since AKA and Nadia Nakai have been dating but that didn’t stop him from treating her to a fabulous birthday party. On Instagram, AKA posted a few pictures with the caption: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @nadianakai 💜 📸 by @blavk_rebel … saved my life ✨♥️.”

Story continues below Advertisement

While giving props to popular photographer, Tshirelletso Mothobi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) Bragga replied to the post saying, “I love you ❤️ Thank you.” Nakai celebrated her birthday at Montana The Club in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Wednesday. She was with her friends and amapiano DJ Tatum Lewis was on the decks.

Bragga slayed her birthday look in a cute little pink tight dress with pink Nike sneakers. She also had pink, blonde and green braids to complete the look. Nakai’s after party celebrations continue tonight, May 19, at Drama Bar Lounge in Braamfontein. Taking to her Instagram Stories the “40 Bars” hitmaker shared a very special gift she got from AKA and other bits from her over-the-top birthday celebration.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I’m signing something very important tomorrow so baby got me a Marilyn Manroe Mont Blanc pen,” she wrote. She also shared a very expensive bottle of champagne that AKA sent over to table at the club. In the background Nakai screamed: “It’s from my boyfrrrrieeeeend.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Nakai received a gift from Dior from one of her friends, Alessio. She ended her stories by a posting of her beautiful two layer multicolour birthday cake, with a picture of her sitting at the top. AKA sang “Happy Birthday” in the background.