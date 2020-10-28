AKA rants about Reebok again

South African rapper AKA seems to still have a grudge against apparel and footwear retailer Reebok. Last week, Business Report shared an article about adidas’ preparation for the sale of the Reebok brand. In the story, AKA’s sneaker collaboration with Reebok, SneAKA, are pictured and the “Energy” rapper felt something about this. Taking to his Twitter page on Monday, AKA kicked his rant off by posting a screenshot of the article with the caption “interesting”. Interesting 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Bzywga7w3T — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 26, 2020 Replying to a Twitter user who said that Reebok isn’t doing well, the “Fela In Versace” rapper replied: ”Shame. They should have let me design my own range and give me royalties. Maybe they wouldn’t be in the sh**ter. “

Shame. They should have let me design my own range and give me royalties. Maybe they wouldn’t be in the shitter. 🚽 https://t.co/bpw7wfwCdU — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 26, 2020

He continued ranting about the foot wear brand and quote tweeted another user who said they should’ve given AKA his own brand and said: “They a bunch of Idiots. They literally let the person who raised their entire brand from the dead walk out the front door.

“Unheard of levels of stupidity.”

They a bunch of Idiots. They literally let the person who raised their entire brand from the dead walk out the front door. Unheard of levels of stupidity. https://t.co/JpeTpDvcQW — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 26, 2020

Earlier this year, AKA accused Reebok of not paying him any remuneration for his SneAKA collaboration.

The SneAKA range was launched in October 2019 and with only 600 pairs available, the long-awaited limited edition collaborative sneaker sold out in just 10 minutes via Reebok’s online store.

Taking to social media he claimed was not "given a cent" for the deal.

Furthermore stating that he just had a contract to be an ambassador – but no contract regarding SneAKA.

However, Reebok issued a statement to IOL Entertainment stating that the collaboration was successfully launched last year and that they fulfilled all the their contractual obligations related to this.

Reebok says that earlier this year, the company communicated to AKA that due to a shift in its strategy, it would not be able to renew his ambassador contract and discussed a new way to work with him in the future.

The company said it was disappointed that it had to hear about the issues raised by AKA on social media.