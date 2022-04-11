AKA remembers his late fiancée Anele Tembe

Local rapper AKA paid tribute to his late fiancée Anele ‘Nellie’ Tembe on social media on the anniversary of her death. She fell off a high building in Cape Town, where she was on a getaway with AKA.

"It is with the deepest regret that we, the Tembe and Forbes families, confirm the untimely passing of our beloved fiancé, daughter, sister and daughter-in-law, Anele Tembe (22). Anele tragically passed on in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, 11 April 2021,“ read a statement from the Tembe family at the time. In remembrance of the late beauty, the “Fela in Versace” hitmaker has taken to Instagram and Twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to the woman who was supposed to be his wife. “I’ll remember this day for the rest of my life. 11/04/2021. Every day I pray for the healing of your family and my family.

“I hope one day we can all come together and pay our respects to you and your memory at the same place and at the same time,” the 'Touch My Blood' hitmaker wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) His mother, Lynn Forbes, commented on AKA’s post to console him. “It’s been the most difficult year, time heals, but the scars will remain forever. I wish I could take your pain away, Kiernan. I continue to pray for peace and the healing of both families. I’m grateful for all the love and support we have received in the midst of the pain and the daily challenges we face.”

