AKA responds to Big Zulu’s diss song: ‘That’s not hip hop’

For the first time in a while, hip hop has been dominating the Twitter trends list for an entire weekend. It all started with Cassper Nyovest’s new single “Put Your Hands Up” on Friday, before Big Zulu grabbed headlines with his diss track, “150 Bars (Ke Hip Hop Dawg)”.

The new diss track, which the “Mali Eningi” hitmaker dropped on his Inkabi Records YouTube page over the weekend, has sent tongues wagging after he appeared to take shots at some of the country’s biggest rappers, including Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, Stogie T, AKA and K.O. On Saturday, Big Zulu went on Instagram Live to downplay the diss track, saying he was just having fun. He said he respected the artists he mentioned. AKA expressed his disapproval on Twitter. “You can’t make a diss track then big everyone up at the end,” AKA Tweeted. “That’s not Hip Hop.”

You can’t make a diss track then big everyone up at the end. That’s not Hip Hop. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 21, 2022 He then added: “There is no such thing as an Ubuntu diss track.” There is no such thing as an Ubuntu diss track. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 21, 2022 K.O, who released a single of his own on Friday titled “Sete”, featuring Blxckie and Young Stunna, took to Twitter and said he wouldn’t be responding to the song. “Khuphuka nkabi 🤣 I see right through his efforts tho can’t be mad at him tryna stir up a convo,” he said. “Sifile insini nezami kodwa 🤣🤣. Not triggered enough to drop a response to dat, clout not in my DNA. #SR3 dropping 16/09/2022.”

