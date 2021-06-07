AKA returns to social media

Rapper AKA has returned to social media.

This comes after the star took a break from all his social media platforms following the tragic death of his fiancée, Anele “Nellie” Tembe.

Anele died in April after an incident at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town where she fell from the 10th floor.

Following Anele’s death, AKA released a statement in which he said he would be taking a break from social media.

“As we undergo this painful journey, I have entrusted my team to handle all of my affairs in the public domain, including all my social media platforms”, said part of the statement.

While he continued to use his platforms to release statements, he did not post anything on his Instagram stories.

However, this past weekend the star took to Instagram to post new pictures and shared videos on Instagram stories.

The “Fela In Versace” hitmaker posted a picture of himself and his dog and another of himself by a lake with mountains in the background.

He captioned the picture “Blessed Sunday”.

See below:

Last month AKA sat with broadcaster Thembekile Mrototo in his home in Johannesburg where he discussed his “tumultuous“ relationship with Anele and the events leading up to her tragic death.

AKA told Thembekile that Anele had threatened to kill herself by jumping over the balcony.

“We had been having a particularly difficult week in our relationship, lots of arguments and disagreements.

“We sat down and we spoke and we started disagreeing again and things got heated.

“When things took a turn, I decided that I should remove myself from the situation.

“I decided that I would book myself into another room and hopefully things will simmer down.

“I left the room but went back because I had taken her phone and we argued and then Anele had kind of threatened to kill herself, to jump off the balcony,” said AKA.

He said that while he called the hotel reception for security and while the events were blurry, he remembered walking out of the bathroom and not seeing Anele anywhere in the room.

According to the star, he walked to the balcony and saw Anele’s body on the street below.

When asked what issues the couple were talking about, AKA said he did not want to bring them up but described the relationship as “tumultuous”.

“It was like any other relationship in which there were problems, insecurities.”

Speaking about images and videos that were released earlier his month in which AKA is seen punching a door down to gain access to Anele who had locked herself up, away from him. AKA said: “I know what it looks like, I understand that I need to own that, I regret and it’s not something that I am proud of but I am not an abuser.

“I would not abuse Anele, I treated her like gold.”

At Anele’s funeral last month, her father said that his daughter was not suicidal, nor did she take her own life.