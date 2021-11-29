AKA reveals clinical depression diagnosis

Local rapper AKA got candid with his Instagram followers about his struggles with his mental health over the weekend. On one of his IG Stories, the rapper, real name Kiernan Forbes, revealed that a few months ago, he was diagnosed with clinical depression.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Clinical depression is the more severe form of depression, also known as major depression or major depressive disorder. Clinical depression is diagnosed by doctors using the symptom criteria for major depressive disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. AKA did not reveal exactly when he was diagnosed with clinical depression but simply wrote, “many many months ago”.

Screenshot AKA. Picture: Instagram AKA also went on to reveal that he was placed on medication for his clinical depression. He shared a picture of a bottle of the medication, Wellburtin XL, which he was prescribed with. Screenshot AKA. Picture: Instagram The rapper shared with his fan base that he stopped using the medication and revealed his reasons for doing so.

“Couldn’t handle them. They made me feel like I couldn’t feel anything, so I got off them. Plus, my whole job is to feel, “ wrote AKA on his Instagram stories. The “Sim Dope” hitmaker also shared words of encouragement to those who might be going through something similar. “To anybody reading this, just hang in there… Trust me,” he added.

AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, was moved by her son's decision to speak publicly about living with depression and took to her Instagram account to share her sentiments. “Last night, Kiernan spoke up about being diagnosed with clinical depression and living with depression for many months. Speaking about something this personal requires so much courage,” read her post. Glammy as she is also referred to, reminded her followers to be kind to others and themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynn Forbes 🇿🇦 (@lynnforbesza) The “Fela In Versace” hitmaker has had quite an emotional year following the tragic passing of his fiancée Anele “Nellie” Tembe. It is not certain if Tembe’s passing has anything to do with AKA’s mental health struggles. However, the rapper has been open with his followers about dealing with her passing.

After her passing, AKA attended grief counselling. This was revealed in a statement by his publicist Pumza Nohashe to TshisaLIVE. AKA, since Tembe’s passing, has paid tribute to her on social media with several heartfelt posts that shed some light on his emotions state.

On what would have been her birthday, AKA dropped a new song called “Tears Run Dry”, which is an ode to his love. Tembe allegedly fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on Sunday, April 11. In the song, AKA addresses his heartbreak and reminisces on the memory he made with his late fiancée.