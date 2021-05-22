AKA reveals explosive details about his relationship with Anele Tembe & the day she died

In what could be labelled as the most highly anticipated interview of the year, rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, revealed the events of the day his fiancée Anele ‘Nellie’ Tembe fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel.

AKA sat with broadcaster Thembekile Mrototo in his home in Johannesburg where he discussed the events leading up to Anele’s tragic death and their relationship.

Anele died after an incident at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town where she fell from the 10th floor.

Police have opened an inquest docket to probe her death.

According to paramedics, a woman had allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of the hotel.

AKA detailed what happened the morning Anele died, according to the rapper, Anele had threatened to kill herself by jumping over the balcony.

“We had been having a particularly difficult week in our relationship, lots of arguments and disagreements.

“We sat down and we spoke and we started disagreeing again and things got heated.

“When things took a turn I decided that I should remove myself from the situation.

“I decided that I would book myself into another room and hopefully things will simmer down.

“I left the room but went back because I had taken her phone and we argued and then Anele had kind of threatened to kill herself, to jump off the balcony”, said AKA.

He said that while he called the hotel reception for security and while the events are blurry, he remembered walking out of the bathroom and not seeing Anele anywhere in the room.

According to the star, he walked to the balcony and saw Anele’s body on the street below.

When asked what issues the couple were talking about, AKA said he did not want to bring them up but described the relationship as ‘tumultuous’.

“It was like any other relationship in which there were problems, insecurities.”

Speaking about images and videos that were released in which AKA punch a door down to gain access to Anele who had locked herself up away from him.

The star said: “I know what it looks like, I understand that I need to own that, I regret and it’s not something that I am proud of but I am not an abuser.

“I would not abuse Anele, I treated her like gold”.

While the “Fela In Versace” hitmaker revealed details, he also refused to ask certain questions during the interview.

At Anele’s funeral last month, her father said that his daughter was not suicidal, nor did she take her own life.

However. he did allude to substance abuse.

“Of course we must as a matter of extreme priority deal with the scourge that bedevils our youth, alcohol and drugs,” he said.

When asked if drugs were involved in their relationship, AKA said “Have I tried drugs before? Yes I have, I can say that without question. On the part of Anele, I am not going to speak on that”.

AKA also revealed that he is not being updated on the status of the inquest police have started.

He said that his legal representatives have been asking why his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, DJ Zinhle has been questioned by detectives who flew from Cape Town to Joburg.

Trigger warning for sensitive viewers.

Watch the full interview below: