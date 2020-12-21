AKA ruffles feathers with his controversial thoughts on Covid-19
Rapper AKA ruffled feathers early on Monday morning when he gave his thoughts on the legitimacy of the coronavirus’ ability to spread.
In a series of tweets, the “Fela in Versace” hitmaker first asked where was the “proof” that someone can infect another person with a deadly virus without showing any symptoms of the virus.
“Where is the PROOF that someone can infect another person with a deadly virus without showing ANY symptoms of the virus that they are carrying? Does that even make sense? How does that even sound logical?”, he wrote.
When a Twitter user replied and said that he should stick to speaking about music, AKA hit back saying: “Science & Health affects us ALL ... not just those who are “experts” at it. It’s the same mentality that says ... Discussions about Politics should only be for those who have “an understanding” ... when Politics affects us all”.
The star did not stop there. He then went onto suggest that the government was not needed to censor the discussions around Covid-19 since, according to him, people censored each other.
“The powers that be don’t need to censor people from discussions around COVID, the people already censor each other”.
“The moment we start monitoring EACH OTHER and telling EACH OTHER who can and who can’t talk about a particular subject, is when we start putting sheep & mob mentality over free thinking and the right to find one’s own answers”, he added.
AKA also told his followers that they should “question everything”.
See how tweeps reacted below:
Covid is not the 1st virus that can be asymptomatic... TB can also be asymptomatic if the person's immune system is strong enough but such people are called carriers as they just carry the virus/bacteria around and spreading it while it does not affect them in any way pic.twitter.com/NyhkuuKKXR— Vuyo Hugo (@hugo_vuyo) December 20, 2020
Apply your mind next time before you tweet AKA— Alunamda 🇿🇦 (@StiloMa77932773) December 20, 2020
There is lots of scientific literature on this. You need to read it or get someone to explain it to you if you can’t do it yourself.— CarpeDiem (@jasperlionel) December 20, 2020
Come on man get your shit together— Nick Hedley (@nickhedley) December 20, 2020
Now I have to wonder if listening to your music affects one’s brain?— ashley yates (@brownblaze) December 20, 2020
let me delete the one song of yours I have saved just to be sure....