AKA ruffles feathers with his controversial thoughts on Covid-19

Rapper AKA ruffled feathers early on Monday morning when he gave his thoughts on the legitimacy of the coronavirus’ ability to spread.

In a series of tweets, the “Fela in Versace” hitmaker first asked where was the “proof” that someone can infect another person with a deadly virus without showing any symptoms of the virus.

“Where is the PROOF that someone can infect another person with a deadly virus without showing ANY symptoms of the virus that they are carrying? Does that even make sense? How does that even sound logical?”, he wrote.

Where is the PROOF that someone can infect another person with a deadly virus 🦠 without showing ANY symptoms of the virus that they are carrying? Does that even make sense? How does that even sound logical? — AKA (@akaworldwide) December 20, 2020

When a Twitter user replied and said that he should stick to speaking about music, AKA hit back saying: “Science & Health affects us ALL ... not just those who are “experts” at it. It’s the same mentality that says ... Discussions about Politics should only be for those who have “an understanding” ... when Politics affects us all”.

Science & Health affects us ALL ... not just those who are “experts” at it. It’s the same mentality that says ... Discussions about Politics should only be for those who have “an understanding” ... when Politics affects us all. https://t.co/aLeac96Jcs — AKA (@akaworldwide) December 21, 2020

The star did not stop there. He then went onto suggest that the government was not needed to censor the discussions around Covid-19 since, according to him, people censored each other.