AKA ruffles feathers with xenophobic comment on Twitter

AKA came under fire on Twitter after users found his post to be “useless” and “political”. The Jozi-based rapper, who is currently in Cape Town for a gig, also received flak from tweeps when he visited his family at his childhood home in Mitchells Plain while in the Cape today.

Story continues below Advertisement

AKA posted on Thursday night: “PROTECT SOUTH AFRICA AT ALL COSTS.” To which user @BeeMashele replied: “But you won't do the same when it's white people. protect it for what we don't even own it. let's protect it from whites first then we will talk. don't be shocked when they reject you in other countries. cause you busy instigating violence.” But you won't do the same when it's white people.... protect it for what we don't even own it ... let's protect it from whites first then will talk ... don't be shocked when they reject you in other countries ... cause you busy instigating violence — Nkateko Bee Mashele (@BeeMashele) August 5, 2022 @VUSISI added: “ Useless, u have been campaigning for this useless ANC and now are failing, u are also to be blamed on this mess.”

Useless, u have been campaigning for this useless ANC and now are failing, u are also to be blamed on this mess — VUSIKHOSA (@VUSISI) August 5, 2022 @Tanja58143457 asked : “ How do we do that? Any idea?” How do we do that? Any idea? — Just me (@Tanja58143457) August 4, 2022 @paulrunz33 : “ Hope you guys ain’t gonna kill Nigerians to do that?” Hope you guys ain’t gonna kill Nigerians to do that? — paulrunz (@paulrunz33) August 4, 2022 @JadonSugar: “We ain’t protecting South Africa at any cost. Because South Africa didn’t protect Nigerians in South Africa. You South Africans are so heartless and deadly Africans on earth.”

Story continues below Advertisement

We ain’t protecting South Africa at any cost. Because South Africa didn’t protect Nigerians in South Africa.

You🫵 South Africans are so heartless and deadly Africans on earth — On God❤️🙏🏽 (@JadonSugar) August 4, 2022 @TheReal_Mlu_ : “Angithi wena you were busy advertising the ANC in previous elections...they are the 1z who refuse to protect SA coz they have business interests in many many many African countries.” Angithi wena you were busy advertising the ANC in previous elections...they are the 1z who refuse to protect SA coz they have business interests in many many many African countries — 🥶 🍒🧟✂️🌪🍻🥯 (@TheReal_Mlu_) August 4, 2022 Seems AKA ruffled a few feathers more because of the post he added three minutes prior when he wrote: “ Wanting South Africa to have a secure border doesn’t make you Xenophobic.” The spicy comments saw no end and many users continued to lash out at AKA.

Story continues below Advertisement

@MabitleTefo wrote: “ Yeerrrr. All of a sudden all opportunistic celebrities will now say something about borders and xenophobia while you were quiet all along. You have been quiet about fuel, loadshedding, phala phala, now that communities are rising you jump on the bandwagon and your minions follow.” Yeerrrr. All of a sudden all opportunistic celebrities will now say something about borders and xenophobia while you were quiet all along. You have been quiet about fuel, loadshedding, phala phala, now that communities are rising you jump on the bandwagon and your minions follow — Louis IV (@MabitleTefo) August 4, 2022 @Chinyere_hope_ said : “ No one asked. King of xenophobia.” No one asked. King of xenophobia — Chi 🦋 (@Chinyere_hope_) August 4, 2022 @Asiwaju9ja said: “ Aha! This is how many politicians became famous, why not join the bandwagon? It just might help with your career right now. Not about proper policing of the borders, but about Xenophobia, it works trust me.”

Story continues below Advertisement