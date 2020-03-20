AKA says Bonang Matheba is a goddess

The "Touch My Blood" hitmaker seemed to be having what many referred to as a Twitter meltdown in a string of cringe-worthy rants about himself, Cassper Nyovest and Bonang Matheba.

Most, if not all of his tweets were met with mixed reactions from fans with most of them ridiculing the star. It has been a crazy week for rapper AKA on these Twitter streets.





AKA was talking about how big of a deal he is and decided to drive his point home by talking about how he's had some of the hottest chicks in the game fight over him.

"Do you know how many of the baddest, most epic huns have fought over me in the history of the game? Stop playing."

When tweeps told him to stop, he took that as a hint to continue.

"Wena you will never even get the same privilege to breathe the same air as her in the same room as her... never mind be with her," he said.

He was then asked to stop "using Bonang" to flex.

To which he replied: "Bonang cannot be used. She's a Goddess."

BONANG cannot be used. She is a Goddess. https://t.co/27JYnDhC55 — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020

Now put your right hand across your chest and say these words "I didn't deserve Bonang" — Mpho Kay Malope (@mphoZR4) March 19, 2020

Bonang still rocks your world pic.twitter.com/OnZZgmajtR — Warona Van Staden (@Warona_Mash) March 19, 2020

She wont take you back. Khohlwa! pic.twitter.com/vLV0UOTe1U — iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) March 19, 2020

Whether people saw what AKA said as a compliment or not, it did not stop them from setting him straight.