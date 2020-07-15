AKA says he's down to his last R1 million in Twitter rant

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Rapper AKA did not mince his words when he spoke up against the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture in a Twitter rant. The rant started when he responded to a tweet by the department's official Twitter page which outlined the reopening of museums and even cinemas. Not happy with the government gazette, AKA asked what plans have been put in place for the performing arts during the lockdown brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the government lockdown was implemented in March, musicians and DJs have not been able to earn an income from live events. Clearly feeling the pinch, AKA said, "What plan is there in place for the performing arts? Musicians, DJ’s and so forth?"

What plan is there in place for the performing arts? Musicians, DJ’s and so forth? . https://t.co/909U1Axkam — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 14, 2020

The "Fela In Versace" hitmaker, who recently revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19, added the arts would be a casualty of the pandemic and that there was no proper leadership.

"All these people we call “OG’s” in the music industry are quiet as F* CK with regards to how to lead us during this pandemic. An absolute void of leadership. What is to become of our artists and their livelihoods?"

All these people we call “OG’s” in the music industry are quiet as FUCK with regards to how to lead us during this pandemic. An absolute void of leadership. What is to become of our artists and their livelihoods? — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 14, 2020

If we don’t do something serious, the arts will also be a casualty of this pandemic. — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 14, 2020

When a tweep replied to AKA saying his pockets were not that deep after all, he replied, "Yah well, I’m down to my last million. So yeah I’m panicking".

Yah well, I’m down to my last million. So yeah I’m panicking. https://t.co/QvUrl2jtVQ — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 14, 2020

Masechaba Ndlovu, the department's spokesperson responded AKA, saying Minister Nathi Mthethwa had outlined the provisions.

However, AKA was not satisfied with the response.

See their exchange below:

Ok, so . 80% of this document refers to sports and guidelines pertaining to sports. Where is a CLEAR PLAN for the preservation of THE ARTS & those dependent on THE ARTS for their SURVIVAL? https://t.co/2mvWYJsBKN — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 14, 2020