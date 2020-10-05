AKA says Riky Rick isn’t about negativity

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

AKA made it clear that he’s not just friends with Riky Rick because they both have a beef with Cassper Nyovest. The “Energy“ rapper poked fun at Riky Rick for his ability to write catchy hooks and since he ”thought” that Riky loved him. Supa Mega kept the joke going when another user mentioned that Riky and Anatii’s hooks are unmatched. Ricky and Anatii are unmatched when coming to hooks..🔥 — Quintin (@Tobi46051048) October 4, 2020 However, it seemed that one user didn’t catch the joke the “Fela In Versace“ rapper was making about his friend because they said: ”You'll never understand the things that go on in Riky's head.“ To which AKA responded: “He’s my friend. He doesn’t know you exist. Case closed.”

He’s my friend. He doesn’t know you exist. Case closed. https://t.co/8bdzSWo7S7 — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 4, 2020

Another user implied that Riky and AKA were only friends because they both had issues with Cassper.

The Cruz Vodka ambassador then made it clear that Riky isn’t about the negativity in the hip hop game.

Nah. It ain’t even like that. Riky isn’t about that negative shit. I don’t roll like that. Example. Tido is tight with Tsibi ... but he’s tight with me too, and I never press him about it. https://t.co/dK0oSyNYKs — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 4, 2020

Riky Rick was unimpressed when Cassper Nyovest took a swipe at him on his new album “Any Minute Now” (AMN).

The “Phoyisa” singer grabbed the headlines after dropping his long-awaited album last month.

Fans and industry friends including Riky took to Twitter to congratulate Cassper on the new album.

The “Boss Zonke” hitmaker shared a screen shot of Cassper’s new song “To Whom It May Concern”, with a caption: “BUMPING @casspernyovest #AMN album right now!!!! Love the boom bap beats, soulful production.”

In the song, Cassper wears his heart on his sleeve when he speaks about betrayal by a close friend.

Fans got excited when they thought the duo had squashed their beef, but the moment was short-lived. Riky discovered that Cassper takes a swipe at him on the track “To Whom It May Concern”.

Fans quickly asked the muso if he thought the song was about him.

In a series of tweets, Riky revealed that he had tried to reach out to Cassper to sort out their differences, but his efforts proved to be futile.

When Twitter user Fenny Forbes suggested Riky should mend things with Cassper, he replied that he would keep reaching out to him.

“Eish, the funny thing (is) we’ve spoken privately so dunno where that ’explanation’ of what happened came from. I'll keep reaching out to him, but I'm also getting tired of my name coming up when I (am) relaxing nicely minding my business. It's like y’all want me to put the full story on wax. SMH,” said Riky.