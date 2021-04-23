AKA says vicious insinuations have made it difficult to process Nellie Tembe’s death

Local rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, broke his silence two weeks after his fiancée Anele ‘Nellie’ Tembe’s tragic death.

Tembe allegedly fell to her death from the tenth-floor penthouse of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on Sunday, April 11.

In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment, by the rapper's public relations' manager Pumza Nohashe, grief-stricken AKA wore his heart on the sleeve, as he spoke for the first time about the pain of losing Tembe.

“I have lost the love of my life … and every day feels like a mountain to climb. I miss Anele, so much, and I'm heartbroken at the unfulfilled life we had planned,” AKA said.

AKA popped the question in February, and just weeks prior to the fatal morning of Tembe’s untimely death, AKA had alluded to have started the lobola negotiations.

At the funeral service of his daughter, prominent businessman Moses Tembe denied rumours that his daughter had committed suicide in a letter, but alluded to the possibility of substance abuse.

“I was not there when Anele met her fate last Sunday. I neither seek to attack any person nor cast aspersions or suspicions nor stigmatise any mental condition.

“However, I can’t allow an unfortunate narrative to go unchallenged.

“A narrative that irks me no end as a father, which maliciously pervades some circles, is that Anele, my daughter, was chronically suicidal or had suicidal tendencies,” read Tembe’s letter, which was read by a family friend businessman Sandile Zungu.

He said: “We need to understand the forces that out us in a situation that we find ourselves. Of course, we must – as a matter of extreme priority – deal with the scourge that bedevils our youth; alcohol, which is is overused and drugs”

In his statement, AKA revealed the emotional and psychological strain Tembe’s passing has had on him, also stating that “insinuations” have made it difficult for him to deal with his loss.

“The tragic loss of Anele has taken a great toll on me, emotionally and psychologically,” he said.

He said: “Insinuations and innuendos made on my personhood have made it even more difficult to process … which is why at this time I choose to retreat to honour my journey, praying, moments of stillness may bring me closer to some clarity.”

The star went to thank his family, friend and fans for their continued support.

Read the full statement below:

“I have lost the love of my life... and every day feels like a mountain to climb. I miss Anele, so much, and I'm heartbroken at the unfulfilled life we had planned together.

“The tragic loss of Anele has taken a great toll on me, emotionally and psychologically. Insinuations and innuendos made on my personhood have made it even more difficult to process and the strain our families have taken is unspeakable – which is why at this time I choose to retreat to honour my journey, praying that the moments of stillness may bring me closer to some clarity.

“I wish to convey my gratitude to all the people who have supported me during this difficult time in my life, my mom Lynn and dad Tony, Bab' Moses and Ndabezitha, my brother Steffan, my family (both Forbes and Tembe), my heartfelt gratitude to you all.

“To my business associates, political leaders, industry peers and elders, friends and my neighbours, thank you for rallying around me.

“Last but not least, to my incredibly loyal fans … your collective love and support has brought me much comfort.

“As we undergo this painful journey, I have entrusted my team to handle all of my affairs in the public domain, including all my social media platforms.

“Please respect our privacy as we go through our grieving process, and please continue to keep our families in your prayers.

"Love & Blessings Kiernan Forbes.“