AKA schooled on spirituality after ‘unwanted prophecies’ tweet

The “All Eyes On Me” rapper took to Twitter to warn people about “unwanted and unrequested prophecies”.

Rapper AKA seems to have received a spiritual awakening and wants to spread awareness about his experience.

“People need to stop scaring others by offering their unwanted and unrequested ‘prophesies’ and ‘dreams’ absolutely RANDOMLY. God is a God of love and warmth, not FEAR. Anyone who tries to scare you or make you fearful is not a messenger of GOD. You will know God’s voice,“ tweeted AKA.

Tweeps jumped at the opportunity to educate the rapper on the spiritual topic and voiced their personal opinions and beliefs too.

@ZhyBaby said: “What I know is God always speaks and there are people whom they have fully dedicated their lives in God and God find it very easy to reveal things to him. Never and never again reject a prophecy especially when it comes for free to you.”