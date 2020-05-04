AKA set to release new music and debut 'The Supa Mega Show'
Local rapper AKA is set to release new music and debut AKA TV with "The Supa Mega Show" next week.
Taking to his Twitter page on Monday, the "Fela in Versace" rapper announced that he plans to release new music in two weeks.
Furthermore, he also said that he's aiming to debut his new music on AKA TV next week with "The Supa Mega Show".
Brand New music dropping the week after next. Will probably perform them on #TheSupMegaShow on #AKATV next week . just to be safe. Who knows.— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 4, 2020
The "Baddest" hitmaker also shared a sneak peek of his performance on Sunday, sharing screenshots of him performing.
#AKATV 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/yLs7AlcuTz— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 3, 2020
The Megacy shared their excitement on Twitter since AKA hasn't released any new music this year.
