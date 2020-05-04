EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
AKA. Picture: Twitter
AKA. Picture: Twitter

AKA set to release new music and debut 'The Supa Mega Show'

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published May 4, 2020

Share this article:

Local rapper AKA is set to release new music and debut AKA TV with "The Supa Mega Show" next week. 

Taking to his Twitter page on Monday, the "Fela in Versace" rapper announced that he plans to release new music in two weeks. 

Furthermore, he also said that he's aiming to debut his new music on AKA TV next week with "The Supa Mega Show". 

The "Baddest" hitmaker also shared a sneak peek of his performance on Sunday, sharing screenshots of him performing.

The Megacy shared their excitement on Twitter since AKA hasn't released any new music this year. 

AKA

Share this article:

Related Articles