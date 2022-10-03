AKA shows love for TikTok sensation, the ‘Temple Boys’

AKA went back to his Cape Flats roots when he did a trending dance video to the latest music craze to hit social media. The 15-second TikTok video shows the dad and daughter breaking it down “Saggies”, a popular song by the Temple Boys from Ravensmead in Cape Town.

He captioned the video: “TEMPLE BOYS FOR THE WIN!!! 🇿🇦 DADDY DAUGHTER TIK TOK 💜” @akaworldwide TEMPLE BOYS FOR THE WIN!!! 🇿🇦 DADDY DAUGHTER TIK TOK 💜 ♬ original sound - AKA The Temple Boys burst onto the music scene in August but their numbers rocketed this month when they reached over 100k followers on TikTok. @templeboys_cpt The group consists of Dylin “Mr Gham” Adams, Terriano “Mr Areveerend” Duimpies, Chadley “Mr Werkhom” and Ronin “Mr Stifler” Johannes. The band members, all 18- years-old, met while at Ravensmead High School.

TikTokkers were loving the daddy and daughter video. Tammy🌸 wrote: “ The coloured in you has finally been revealed 🤣🤌🏽🔥, This is so cute💕” Zeyn_500 wrote: “Thank you👏 @akaworldwide Young talented colored boys.🔥🔥🔥 Much love the one that paved the way👑”

Kareemah.Lendor786 wrote: “ Love you for hopping on this trend!!! 😎👌” Nonzoh wrote: “She is her fathers daughter ...so cute“ Candice Amber Bester wrote: “Woooooow @templeboys_cpt this festive is yours.”

