Monday, October 3, 2022

AKA shows love for TikTok sensation, the ‘Temple Boys’

Rapper AKA. Picture: Twitter

Published 45m ago

AKA went back to his Cape Flats roots when he did a trending dance video to the latest music craze to hit social media.

The 15-second TikTok video shows the dad and daughter breaking it down “Saggies”, a popular song by the Temple Boys from Ravensmead in Cape Town.

He captioned the video: “TEMPLE BOYS FOR THE WIN!!! 🇿🇦 DADDY DAUGHTER TIK TOK 💜”

TEMPLE BOYS FOR THE WIN!!! 🇿🇦 DADDY DAUGHTER TIK TOK 💜

The Temple Boys burst onto the music scene in August but their numbers rocketed this month when they reached over 100k followers on TikTok.

The group consists of Dylin “Mr Gham” Adams, Terriano “Mr Areveerend” Duimpies, Chadley “Mr Werkhom” and Ronin “Mr Stifler” Johannes. The band members, all 18- years-old, met while at Ravensmead High School.

TikTokkers were loving the daddy and daughter video.

Tammy🌸 wrote: “ The coloured in you has finally been revealed 🤣🤌🏽🔥, This is so cute💕”

Zeyn_500 wrote: “Thank you👏 @akaworldwide Young talented colored boys.🔥🔥🔥 Much love the one that paved the way👑”

Kareemah.Lendor786 wrote: “ Love you for hopping on this trend!!! 😎👌”

Nonzoh wrote: “She is her fathers daughter ...so cute“

Candice Amber Bester wrote: “Woooooow @templeboys_cpt this festive is yours.”

AKA also shared the video on his Twitter page.

Fans can listen to the songs of the Temple Boys on all digital platforms, including Spotify.

