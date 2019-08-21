AKA. Picture: Instagram

Hip hop star and influencer AKA will make history at the Loeries this year. The star will be the first recording artist to speak at the DStv Seminar of Creativity which is part of the Loeries Creative Week.

His talk, "AKA on Urban Culture: How brands can fit in and stand out" will explore the significance of meaningful brand partnerships and the creative ways in which brands can seamlessly fit themselves into urban culture.

And with more than 2.2 million followers on Instagram and 3.9 million on Twitter and collaborations with brands like Reebok and Cruz Vodka, it only makes sense that the man who has become known for his honesty will give this talk.

Speaking on how his involvement in the Loeries come about, AKA said that his management team come up with the idea. “I have a great team and they identified the opportunity for me to speak and tell my story on how I built my brand and what my role in building it was. I loved the idea and immediately said yes,” said AKA.

The star said that he felt he was best positioned to speak on building a brand as he considers himself a leader in hip hop. “I really want to play a part in growing the industry and sharing my knowledge and this is a way to do it”.

Known for hits like "Fela In Versace", "Baddest" and "Composure", AKA blew up in 2008 when he went solo. For him, it was timing on his side that helped elevate his career and brand. “When I went solo there was a wave of English hip hop that was being embraced so the timing of that helped me and I became a polarising figure known as someone who wore my heart on my sleeve and always said what I felt”, he said.

He said that although the same things that worked for him won’t necessarily work for others, there are certain principles that should reflect everyone.

“Professionalism, planning, investing in yourself, keeping good time are things that extend to everyone and these are some of the things people need to start doing to elevate their brand. Most importantly they need to be authentic to who they are,” he added.

He also described his brand as authentic, lucrative and exciting.

Apart from his music AKA has also been synonymous with "twars" with fellow celebrities, but with time he admits that he has grown. “You learn from your mistakes and I am not the person I was three years ago. I have learnt to not allow people to get to me quickly and honestly since becoming a father I am not reactive, now I think first.”