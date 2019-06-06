Pearl Thusi and AKA. Picture: Twitter

Local rapper Kiernan "AKA: Forbes appeared on "Behind the Story" with Pearl Thusi on Wednesday and got candid about his feud with Cassper Nyovest, his ex Bonang Matheba and the mistakes he’s made.



In the highly anticipated episode, AKA opens up about his early days in Eternity, the mistakes he's made with people around him and what he learned from the closure of Beam Group.





However, what had Mzansi shook was when Pearl brought up Cassper and asked if he would change their history. AKA responded by saying he would've "paid him no mind".





"I just hate the fact that my name is always next to his," said AKA.





The "Fela in Versace" then threw some shade Mufasa’s way, adding: "I'm a proper musician. I'm a proper artist." This saw Pearl being visibly taken aback by the comment.





AKA continued on his shade train and later in the episode referred to Cassper’s fans as being "less refined".





However, it’s wasn’t all palm trees and clouds of shade, he did compliment Nasty C on riding his own wave.





The segment ended with Pearl asking Supa Mega what he would say to the “Move For Me” rapper if he was there and he replied with: "I would say nothing".





The "Touch My Blood" rapper also revealed that he used the "this is my last album" comment as marketing trick to get people to buy his album, admitted that it was all a big lie.





Another segment that had tweeps talking was the story about his song "Beyonce" which is about the heartbreak he went after he broke up with Bonang Matheba.





He further said that he has a picture of the rocks under his bed and asked his one of his band members if the rocks were normal. The bandmate said it wasn't normal and they just threw the rocks away.

AKA didn’t share much about his rekindled love with DJ Zinhle but did visibly glow when she spoke about her and shared more about SA favourite celeb child, Kairo.



