Ahead of his orchestra concert which takes place in Durban this weekend, rapper AKA spoke to IOL Entertainment about how this idea initially come about and how his dream is to one day perform on Table Mountain.
How did the idea for the AKA Orchestra concert come about?
Hip hop to me is more than just a genre that I happened to have fallen in love with. It is my life.
My approach to it has always been as a scholar of music and the game. I have now reached the point where with every aspect of my art I touch, music, fashion, videos – it goes towards my thesis as a scholar of the game and the culture.
Gone are the days of hip hop presentation being a guy shouting on stage, with his cool friends as backup to his every word. We put up productions to showcase that we are more than just rhymes – its taking hip hop back to musicality.