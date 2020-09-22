AKA taunts Cassper Nyovest about boxing match

Arch-rival rappers AKA and Cassper Nyovest are at it again about settling their beef in a boxing ring. Earlier this year, it was mentioned on Twitter that the two might have a boxing match in the pipeline for September to settle their beef, however nothing has come of the statement yet. They have been back and forth about getting into the ring for a few years now. Taking to Twitter on Monday, September 21, the "Fela In Versace" hitmaker came for Cassper who he said that there will be no fight taking place this year as no contracts have been signed. He tweeted: “If the fight was going to happen this year there would be a signed contract by now. There is no such thing and the date is September 21st. Use your heads. There is not even a sponsor or a venue confirmed. Seriously,” wrote AKA.

He then continued with a series of tweets and even posted a picture of the contracted which AKA said is “collecting duct“.

In the last tweet, AKA said: “Now please ... no more talk about this supposed “fight” until 2021 ... thanks Purple heartWolf face“.

In a response tweet from Cassper, the “Bonginkosi” hitmaker said: “Ayt then, that's cool. Let's get a date then. We can agree on a date and then everyone can go finish their runs with the music and then meet on a certain date to settle this. Fair?”, he wrote.

The boxing match, if it does go ahead, is said to earn the duo to earn between five to eight million rand.

Both AKA and Cassper fans commented on each of their relative status.

Commenting on Cassper’s tweet, Sindile_Morgan said: “Mufasa please go to gym as soon as possible coz ja panama is now John wick he might kill you....have you seen that hairstyle”.

Babomkhulu said: “Cassper, Ntate spoke highly of you yesterday, you recently got blessed with a baby. Now leave all this nonsense and focus on baby Simba”.

Cassper, Ntate spoke highly of you yesterday, you recently got blessed with a baby.



While AKA’s follower, Malungana wa Mbetse! said: “It's so convenient how the Fight only magically happening after the Album drops.....Where was all this Fight talk b4 the Album....Like bro your album is number 1 you don't have to promote no more....but ay Aredzi....my guess is the Tracklist and Reece's snippet has him shook”.

And Jules said: “He is trying to make you the weakest by now saying that you don't wanna fight mxm he must put the ink”.