Following the reveal of the first three panellists for the highly anticipated Roast of AKA, fans took to Twitter to voice their disappointment in the selection which includes soccer legend Mark Fish joined by comedian Nina Hastie and Afrikaans rock star Francois Van Coke.
AKA who is known for his controversial statements, especially on social media, took to Twitter to tell his fans that he doesn’t “give a f**k” because his show is already sold out.
“Guys, while I really appreciate the input about the panellists 🙏🏼 ... The show is already sold out. So I actually don’t give a f**k. Thank You.”
For a small nyana show taking place at a venue same size as a church you already say "You dont give a Fxck"?— 🇿🇦Mudli wakotini🇿🇦 (@siphosami_sa) February 5, 2019
Lmao imagine if it was a stadium 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lp1AglcOlz
🤣 y’all have bought the tickets now he is showing y’all flames. #Bossokemang— LUYABROWNIE11 (@LuyaBrownie) February 5, 2019
You rude . pic.twitter.com/mHM9dqcCR9— The President (@kaijacuba30) February 5, 2019
This is why global citizen festival decided not to invite you.— Ntate O’Mogolo (Big Daddy) (@ComradeAfro) February 6, 2019
This boy is so rude— Ma-vee (@Phashy_p) February 5, 2019
Alright i will explain the tweet.— Nerd_AfricanChick (@NAfricanchick) February 5, 2019
He literally means he doesnt care about the haters,coz his show is sold out.
Stop catching feelings, those making noise don't even have the tickets nor even ever BOUGHT your music.— Simamkele Remy Martin (@SCRMworld) February 5, 2019
To those who are slow on the uptake. This tweet officially marks the start of the roast. We have been roasted and I am even more interested to watch lol— nontobeko (@nontobeko27) February 5, 2019
As long as the real fans got the tickets re sharp pic.twitter.com/KOt1vVjsTM— KENNY WA MOTSWANA💚🖤💛 (@LordKennyT) February 5, 2019