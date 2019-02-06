AKA. Picture: Instagram

Following the reveal of the first three panellists for the highly anticipated Roast of AKA, fans took to Twitter to voice their disappointment in the selection which includes soccer legend Mark Fish joined by comedian Nina Hastie and Afrikaans rock star Francois Van Coke. AKA who is known for his controversial statements, especially on social media, took to Twitter to tell his fans that he doesn’t “give a f**k” because his show is already sold out.

“Guys, while I really appreciate the input about the panellists 🙏🏼 ... The show is already sold out. So I actually don’t give a f**k. Thank You.”

Guys, while I really appreciate the input about the panelists 🙏🏼 ... The show is already sold out. So I actually don’t give a fuck. Thank You. — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 5, 2019

However, tweeps didn't take kindly to AKA's post and clapped back at him with some calling him "rude".

For a small nyana show taking place at a venue same size as a church you already say "You dont give a Fxck"?

Lmao imagine if it was a stadium 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lp1AglcOlz — 🇿🇦Mudli wakotini🇿🇦 (@siphosami_sa) February 5, 2019

This boy is so rude — Ma-vee (@Phashy_p) February 5, 2019

The Megacy came to his defence, trying to explain what 'Fela In Versace'' star really meant.

Alright i will explain the tweet.

He literally means he doesnt care about the haters,coz his show is sold out. — Nerd_AfricanChick (@NAfricanchick) February 5, 2019