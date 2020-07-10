AKA tests positive for Covid-19

Rapper AKA has tested positive for coronavirus. His team released a statement on Friday through his social media pages saying he tested positive for Covid-19. His team said he was making his results public to create awareness around the coronavirus and caution citizens to be more vigilant when interacting with others. He also asked everyone to stick to the social distancing guidelines, wear masks and to wash and sanitize regularly. AKA said he would be sharing his recovery journey while self-isolating, and planned to be transparent.

View this post on Instagram Stay Safe 😷🦠 A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on Jul 10, 2020 at 5:12am PDT

Recently, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung’s best friend TT Mbha said he had recovered from the coronavirus.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, Mbha, who made appearances on Living The Dream With Somizi shared his testimony on conquering Covid-19.

He said: “I tested positive on June 24. My mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical strengths were all put to the ultimate test of survival! I tested negative July 9‼”

He continued, expressing his gratitude for surviving, not one, but two deadly diseases in the past few years, “By the mighty and unshakeable grace of God, I survived meningitis in 2014 and in 2020 I Survived coronavirus!"

He also encouraged others who were infected and thanked everyone who supported him during his difficult time.

Last week The Queen actor Mlamli Mangcala shared a video on his Instagram page of him laying in bed, with an oxygen mask and a towel wrapped around his head.

He captioned the post: "Covid-19 defeated".

He added: "When winning both the battle and war #MlamliCovid-19victory."

Mangcala, who was battling to breathe, could be heard saying he had finished his breathing exercises but was feeling cold.

He also explained that changing his sleeping positions helped him sleep and breathe better.

“The fight goes on,” said Mangcala.