AKA throws shade at Boity's rap game

Local rapper AKA seems to have taken aim at presenter turned rapper, Boity. Known for one to not mince his words on the Twitter streets, AKA was having a busy night on the social media platform engaging with his followers. When a tweep pointed out that even when AKA raps his heart out, people will still refer to him as trash which is why he does what makes him happy. "AKA can rap his heart out but u will still find someone saying "that's trash".... He can sing via autotune they'll complain. That's why Idolo only does whatever the f*cks makes him happy", tweeted the user. The tweet caught the attention of the "Baddest" hitmaker who used the opportunity to take aim at Boity.

"Someone said Boity is a better rapper than me ... I nearly died", said Supa Mega.

Someone said Boity is a better rapper than me . I nearly died 🤣 https://t.co/JNt7Jdok5C — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 12, 2020

The timeline seemed divided by his tweet but many agreed with him that there was no comparison between the two with many saying he had the better bars.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, who recently appeared on first episode of "The Braai Show" on AKA's new online app, seemed to agree with the rapper when he responded asking: "Do people no what is rap?"

Do people no what is rap? — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) June 12, 2020

See how tweeps reacted below:

Even this guy his better than Boity. meeh pic.twitter.com/pYk6ZXnaME — King Breezy (@KingBre06310401) June 12, 2020

No lies detected shame , give that person a Bell's 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿😌 pic.twitter.com/pbzDipepVw — #WOMENLIVESMATTER (@millie_niic) June 12, 2020

Calling boity a rapper is a disrespect to rappers — Vitamins (@vavavoom6) June 12, 2020

I love Boity and I don't like AKA that much but we can't lie to OURSELVES, hate side aside. Super Mega is a better Rapper, Boity is though also better than 70% of niggaz in the Hip Hop industry, NO LIE, she's even better than Emtee because he is more of a Pop nigga pic.twitter.com/9IZr1VDQJ9 — KING XL (@Lindo_Xolo) June 12, 2020