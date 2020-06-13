EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Boity and AKA. Picture: Instagram
Boity and AKA. Picture: Instagram

AKA throws shade at Boity's rap game

By Entertainment Writer Time of article published 13m ago

Share this article:

Local rapper AKA seems to have taken aim at presenter turned rapper, Boity. 

Known for one to not mince his words on the Twitter streets, AKA was having a busy night on the social media platform engaging with his followers. 

When a tweep pointed out that even when AKA raps his heart out, people will still refer to him as trash which is why he does what makes him happy. 

"AKA can rap his heart out but u will still find someone saying "that's trash".... He can sing via autotune   they'll complain. That's why Idolo only does whatever the f*cks makes him happy", tweeted the user.

The tweet caught the attention of the "Baddest" hitmaker who used the opportunity to take aim at Boity. 

"Someone said Boity is a better rapper than me ... I nearly died", said Supa Mega. 

The timeline seemed divided by his tweet but many agreed with him that there was no comparison between the two with many saying he had the better bars. 

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, who recently appeared on first episode of "The Braai Show" on AKA's new online app, seemed to agree with the rapper when he responded asking: "Do people no what is rap?"

See how tweeps reacted below: 

Boity Thulo

Share this article:

Related Articles