AKA is not impressed with his rival's comments about wanting to be Nigerian. Picture: Instagram
Local rapper AKA wasn't feeling his arch-rival, Cassper Nyovest's sentiments about wishing he was Nigerian. 

The "Doc Shebeleza" rapper had his fans in a tizzy over the weekend after he said he wished he was Nigerian which initially started a twar between him and Zakes Bantwini. 

Supa Mega also jumped into the conversation with a series of tweets being confused by stating that he's proud to be a South African and that it's an honour and a privilege. 

A troll then tried to refute his statement saying that the "Fela in Versace" rapper is mad about everything Nigerian since he lost the BET award to Burna Boy.

AKA didn’t hold back in his response.

Supa Mega ended his rant by aiming his last response directly at Mufasa.

Nyovest seemingly addressed all the comments including AKA's grievances about his statements brushing it off as a "smear campaign".