AKA is not impressed with his rival's comments about wanting to be Nigerian. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper AKA wasn't feeling his arch-rival, Cassper Nyovest's sentiments about wishing he was Nigerian.



The "Doc Shebeleza" rapper had his fans in a tizzy over the weekend after he said he wished he was Nigerian which initially started a twar between him and Zakes Bantwini.





Supa Mega also jumped into the conversation with a series of tweets being confused by stating that he's proud to be a South African and that it's an honour and a privilege.

SOUTH AFRICA is a fucking miracle, and BEING SOUTH AFRICAN is a fucking honor and a privilege. Don’t let anyone ever tell you any other nonsense!!!! 🇿🇦💯 — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 29, 2019

A troll then tried to refute his statement saying that the "Fela in Versace" rapper is mad about everything Nigerian since he lost the BET award to Burna Boy.

Bro you still mad That you Lost The BET to BurnaBoy now you hate everything that has to do with Nigeria but yet you can't even make a Hit without a Nigerian Artist on the Hook😳.

Awa Drink water Bova we Beg 😒 pic.twitter.com/I64M288YXr — 𝐊𝐑𝐔𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐄 (@NiP_eEzY1) July 29, 2019

AKA didn’t hold back in his response.

I WORE a Nigerian flag on my BODY in my own video. Nigerians are our brothers and sisters . I love them. Just doesn’t mean I have to enjoy LOSING to them. Do you ENJOY losing to your brother or sister? Exactly. https://t.co/jO73q4XssI — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 29, 2019

Supa Mega ended his rant by aiming his last response directly at Mufasa.

You cannot disown your own people and in the next breath want to LEAD them. Somebody had to say something. Unfortunately or fortunately(depends on how you look at it) ... somehow it must always be me. Goodnight. My work is done here on this stupid app nxaaa. — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 29, 2019

Nyovest seemingly addressed all the comments including AKA's grievances about his statements brushing it off as a "smear campaign".