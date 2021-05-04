AKA to perform at Joburg Day

Rapper AKA is set to perform at the upcoming Joburg Day event taking place later this month.

The second virtual Huawei Joburg Day will take place on Friday, May 28 from 4 to 7pm and will be streamed on 947.

This will be AKA’s first appearance since the tragic passing of his fiancée Anele ‘Nellie’ Tembe.

It is unclear whether AKA made the commitment before the tragedy, but his name and face have not been removed from the poster.

947 host Anele Mdoda posted a line-up poster of the day which includes AKA, DJ Zinhle, Mi Casa and Goodluck.

AKA also features on the radio station’s website as part of the performers.

Last month AKA broke his silence two weeks after his fiancée died. Tembe allegedly fell to her death from the 10th-floor penthouse of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on Sunday, April 11.

In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment, by the rapper's public relations' manager Pumza Nohashe, grief-stricken AKA wore his heart on the sleeve, as he spoke for the first time about the pain of losing Tembe.

“I have lost the love of my life … and every day feels like a mountain to climb. I miss Anele, so much, and I'm heartbroken at the unfulfilled life we had planned,” AKA said.

AKA popped the question in February, and just weeks prior to the fatal morning of Tembe’s untimely death, AKA had alluded to have started the lobola negotiations.

In his statement, AKA revealed the emotional and psychological strain Tembe’s passing has had on him, also stating that “insinuations” have made it difficult for him to deal with his loss.

“The tragic loss of Anele has taken a great toll on me, emotionally and psychologically,” he said.

He said: “Insinuations and innuendos made on my personhood have made it even more difficult to process … which is why at this time I choose to retreat to honour my journey, praying moments of stillness may bring me closer to some clarity.”

The star went on to thank his family, friend and fans for their continued support.

At the funeral service of his daughter, prominent businessman Moses Tembe denied rumours that his daughter had committed suicide in a letter, but alluded to the possibility of substance abuse.