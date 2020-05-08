AKA TV off to rocky start

Rapper AKA's new streaming channel, AKA TV got off to a rocky start with technical challenges when it launched on Friday, May 8.



The app, which is now available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, carries a monthly subscription R49.99.



Subscribers will be treated with a host of content from the "Jika" hitmaker, who previously said that the "The Supa Mega Show" would include exclusive live performances like his is recent "AKA Orchestra On The Square" that was held at the Sun Arena in 2019 and exclusive new songs.

He also said that he would be interviewing his celebrity friends and let his fans see the things he's often privy too.

Taking to Twitter, AKA updated his fans on the status of the app.