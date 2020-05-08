AKA TV off to rocky start
Rapper AKA's new streaming channel, AKA TV got off to a rocky start with technical challenges when it launched on Friday, May 8.
The app, which is now available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, carries a monthly subscription R49.99.
Subscribers will be treated with a host of content from the "Jika" hitmaker, who previously said that the "The Supa Mega Show" would include exclusive live performances like his is recent "AKA Orchestra On The Square" that was held at the Sun Arena in 2019 and exclusive new songs.
He also said that he would be interviewing his celebrity friends and let his fans see the things he's often privy too.
Taking to Twitter, AKA updated his fans on the status of the app.
"Couple technical issues but please be patient, it’s Day 1. We’ll work hard to get everything 100% perfect. #AKATV", he wrote.
Couple technical issues but please be patient, it’s Day 1. We’ll work hard to get everything 100% perfect. #AKATV— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 8, 2020
His fans were not annoyed at the news, instead they supported him saying that they will wait for as long as it took. Other fans posted pictures of their receipt of their subscription.
It's because there are many people downloading the app. I'm one of them hope you got the coins King Mega. pic.twitter.com/PDWuBZmZ4y— JUJU_MAN (@JUJU_MAN_) May 8, 2020
no rush we want perfection— siya (@siyagivememoney) May 8, 2020
Take your time bhova. We're not going anywhere pic.twitter.com/6ZeCzKq8f0— Make Africa Great Again (@Track_Puppy) May 8, 2020
We are behind you in everything pic.twitter.com/M7KdZL8ggS— Cry (@KingSinkie) May 8, 2020
View this post on Instagram
#AKATV goes live on Friday 🇿🇦 Catch the State of The Megacy Address at 7pm SHARP on my IG LIVE in a bit 📺📲
A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on