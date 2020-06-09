EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
DJ Zinhle, AKA and Kairo Forbes. Picture: Instagram

AKA uses Kairo as a clap back and DJ Zinhle gets involved

Local rapper AKA caused a stir on Twitter when he used his four-year-old daughter, Kairo Forbes, as a clapback. 

It all happened when the rapper decided to hit back at a social media user who accused him of using auto-tune. 

AKA tweeted: "Everybody is going to try and do their own app now. Mark my word." 

To which the user replied, "Just like you, when you tried the autotune thing." 

The "Baddest" rapper hitback saying, "Kairo is 10x richer than you and she can neither read nor write."

His response caused division on the TL with many saying he should not involve Kairo. 

When many questioned why Kairo was not able to read or write, AKA reminded them that like most people, he himself was in Grade 1 when he was six years old. 

While responding to certain tweets, he also asked where the real ugly stuff was. "Tbh I think people have been pretty mild today. I’m quite disappointed... where’s the really mean ugly stuff? You guys can do better", he tweeted. 

The timeline got a lot messier when AKA's ex and Kairo's mother, DJ Zinhle got involved. The "Umlilo" hitmaker did not mince her words and let social media users know that her daughter was off-limits when they started attacking her. 

"I don't care who said what.. Leave my child alone. She is 4 years old... I don't care what anyone does, Kairo is a child and should not be attacked. If Kairo does something to you, then come drag her. How can you guys justify trolling a 4-year-old child?"

DJ Zinhle also said that AKA was right and that Kairo could not read or write, she also asked tweeps to stop making her seem weak and that bullying was unacceptable. 

See her tweets below: 

