AKA uses Kairo as a clap back and DJ Zinhle gets involved

Local rapper AKA caused a stir on Twitter when he used his four-year-old daughter, Kairo Forbes, as a clapback. It all happened when the rapper decided to hit back at a social media user who accused him of using auto-tune. AKA tweeted: "Everybody is going to try and do their own app now. Mark my word." To which the user replied, "Just like you, when you tried the autotune thing." The "Baddest" rapper hitback saying, "Kairo is 10x richer than you and she can neither read nor write."

Kairo is 10x richer than you and she can neither read nor write. https://t.co/Qs9pGB5C8Y — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 8, 2020

His response caused division on the TL with many saying he should not involve Kairo.

When many questioned why Kairo was not able to read or write, AKA reminded them that like most people, he himself was in Grade 1 when he was six years old.

While responding to certain tweets, he also asked where the real ugly stuff was. "Tbh I think people have been pretty mild today. I’m quite disappointed... where’s the really mean ugly stuff? You guys can do better", he tweeted.

Tbh I think people have been pretty mild today. I’m quite disappointed... where’s the really mean ugly stuff? You guys can do better. — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 8, 2020

Like come on guys. Please, I need the REAL ugly stuff. Not these play play insults. Not even a coloured this or coloured that nyana something? Smh ... I’m a disappointed fan. — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 8, 2020

Look at you guys pretending to care about my child, or my family 🤣🤣🤣 — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 8, 2020

KAIRO TRENDING AT #1 WHILE SHE PLAYS IN HER SANDPIT 😂😂😂😂 ... Wake up!!! Y’all are forward ... She doesn’t even know y’all like that!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 8, 2020

The timeline got a lot messier when AKA's ex and Kairo's mother, DJ Zinhle got involved. The "Umlilo" hitmaker did not mince her words and let social media users know that her daughter was off-limits when they started attacking her.

"I don't care who said what.. Leave my child alone. She is 4 years old... I don't care what anyone does, Kairo is a child and should not be attacked. If Kairo does something to you, then come drag her. How can you guys justify trolling a 4-year-old child?"

This is exactly my point. How is it okay for this person to say such things about anyone? Unprovoked!



How is this okay? How is this any different?



Isn't this the same hate that the world is trying to fight?



How is this okay? How? https://t.co/n8UckwMTdm — #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020

DJ Zinhle also said that AKA was right and that Kairo could not read or write, she also asked tweeps to stop making her seem weak and that bullying was unacceptable.

See her tweets below:

I don't care who said what. Leave my child alone. She is 4 years old... I don't care what anyone does, Kairo is a child and should not be attracked. If Kairo does something to you, then come drag her.



How can you guys justify trolling a 4 year old child? https://t.co/L12lwfPxex — #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020

How low can you be to think it's okay to attack a 4 year old child?



It is not okay.. I don't care who did what, leave my child alone. — #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020

While I'm still angry, let me say this, stop saying "poor Zinhle this, poor Zinhle that" STOP IT!



Stop making me look weak.. I am not poor. I am not helpless. I am just fine. Stop trying to make your point by making me look weak. STOP IT! — #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020

No. I don't need to tell anyone anything. You sound like thise people who say "then don't wear a mini skirt"



Nothing can justify this BS. https://t.co/iSaDJfXaKU — #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020

I'm not here to talk or discuss Kiernan. I am here to say that Kairo is 4 and nothing, absolutely nothing justifies attacking her on social media. https://t.co/Nge6Zv0KQW — #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020