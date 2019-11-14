There seems to be no end to the ongoing drama between AKA and Burna Boy.





The drama all started in a series of tweets in September when Burna Boy urged black foreigner nationals living in South Africa to defend and protect themselves against xenophobic attacks.

This came after xenophobic attacks in certain parts of the country took place. In a now deleted tweet, he also told AKA to beef up his security, before giving him the middle finger.

He further promised to never set foot in SA again until the government “wakes the f**k up and really performs a miracle”.

However, a month later, he was announced as part of the "Africans Unite" line-up to “unify all Africans and speak out against femicide” which t is set to take place in Pretoria on November 24.





This week AKA took to his Twitter account to ask him to apologise for his statements.





AKA said SA took Burna Boy in “before he reached these levels” and challenged the Naija star to prove he is an “African giant” by apologising.

“Ek se ... Burna Boy. All we want is an apology. We know SA is not perfect, but we took you in as our own before you reached these levels. You say you are an AFRICAN GIANT, prove it,” he wrote.

Ek se . @burnaboy all we want is an apology. We know 🇿🇦 is not perfect. But we took you in as our own before you reached these levels. You say you are an AFRICAN GIANT, prove it. — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 13, 2019

Leadership. I am willing to swallow my pride and put an end to this division. @burnaboy Are you? https://t.co/pXZTLCZvtG — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 13, 2019





The group penned an open letter to the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa.

The group questioned the exclusion of artists and event organisers from Tshwane in the process, the lack of financial support for artists from the area, and claims that communities affected by xenophobia are located far from the areas where the concert will be held and cannot afford the ticket prices for the event.

Their major concern, however, was against Burna Boy's inclusion. The group labelled the event a “financial exercise to benefit the very artists who have our country in a negative light based on false claims”.

Following a string of public exchanges between the two rappers since September where threats were made, AKA wants an apology from Burna Boy.Replying to a tweet from Wizkid, the "Fela In Versace" said he was willing to swallow his pride and asked if Burna Boy was willing to do the same.AKA's tweets come after the Tshwane Entertainment Collective expressed concerns over the Nigerian star performing in SA.