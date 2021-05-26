AKA’s emotions did not match what he was saying in ‘tell-all’, says body language expert

Rapper AKA’s “tell-all” interview that was aired this past weekend remains the talk of the town within the entertainment industry and among the star’s fans.

AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, sat with broadcaster Thembekile Mrototo in his home in Johannesburg where he discussed his “tumultuous“ relationship with Anele ”Nellie“ Tembe and the events leading up to her death.

Anele died after she fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

Police have opened an inquest docket to probe her death.

According to paramedics, a woman had allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of the hotel.

In the latest episode of “Podcast and Chill”, host MacG spoke to body language expert Courtney Kleu about the rapper’s body language, emotions and whether or not they matched with what he was saying.

In the episode, Courtney said that she looks out for the seven universal emotions, which are happiness, sadness, anger, contempt, disgust, surprise and neutrality, but only focused on three: sadness, contempt and disgust.

She explained that sadness is something that you can see written on someone’s face when they have faced a traumatic event.

“We see him saying, ’We said some very mean things to each other’, and he shows anger.

“There’s the thoroughgoing of the eyes and the eyebrows and that is congruent with what he is saying.

“He is recalling, we’ve said some nasty things and he shows anger.

“Whether it’s his own anger of what he said or anger from what Anele said, we still see it,” said Courtney.

Courtney then said that AKA showed contempt when he spoke of Anele threatening to kill herself.

“Then he goes on to say ’and then she threatened to kill herself’.

“Shows contempt, interesting. Why is he showing contempt there? Just something to consider,” she said.

Courtney, who owns the School of Etiquette in Sandton, said that the first moment she saw sadness in the interview was when AKA recalled looking around the hotel room and not seeing Anele.

“And then he goes, ’I looked down the street and that’s where she was’.

“Now here you expect to see sadness, you expect to see someone that’s distraught, but instead, you see contempt. Mouth flicking up on the one hand side,” she said.

“One of the last comments that really interested me was when he was going through this heartfelt thing of saying you know we loved each other, we had good times together.

“And he says, ’she was my everything’ and he shows disgust very clearly. Showing disgust when saying that is really strange,” she said.

Courtney added that the rapper could be on medication that is subduing his emotions, which may affect how he responds, but also said that he was well trained for the interview.

“There were a lot of interesting aspects of the interview, moments where I saw certain emotions that did not match with what was being said.”