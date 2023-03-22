AKA’s former manager responds to controversy: ‘We have not signed Cassper Nyovest in any shape or form’

An Instagram post by AKA’s former record label, Vth Season, of the late rapper’s arch nemesis, Cassper Nyovest, has sparked controversy on social media. AKA’s fans, the Megacy, has come out in their numbers to criticise the company for doing business with the “Doc Shebeleza” hitmaker after they posted: “Cassper in Kampala next Month.

“For Africa Wide bookings… [email protected] Tours, Shows and Concerts..!!! #Africa.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vth Season (@vthseason) Fans found this in bad taste and questioned what the deal was between Nyovest and Vth Season. “Eyo uncle @raphaelbenza what's going on, Did you sign him?” one fan asked.

“No, Raphael Benza come here,” added another fan. “You need to answer this question. Is Vth season handling a Cassper Nyovest booking/gig???” Raphael Benza, who runs Vth Season and was one of AKA’s long-time co-managers, played things down on Twitter on Wednesday morning. “We have not signed Cassper Nyovest in any shape or form,” he tweeted. “Cassper is a talented artist and has an extremely capable Team. Don’t get distracted.”

We have not signed Cassper Nyovest in any shape or form. Cassper is a talented artist and has an extremely capable Team. Don’t get distracted … — BENZA (@raphaelbenza) March 22, 2023 Tweeps have been divided about Benza’s response, with some calling him disloyal and others calling it business. “Benza tell these people you not running a charity, it's a BUSINESS and business MUST make money,” tweeted @_seakamela. Benza tell these people you not running a charity, it's a BUSINESS and business MUST make money — Morganizer🗨️ (@_Seakamela_) March 22, 2023 “You guys just keep disappointing us,” added @thembaengcobo1.

“Are you all trying to spit at Kiernan's grave. You were all aware of the damage it would do to his fans and family to flash his biggest enemy in their mourning faces. “We no longer have beef with Cassper. It's all done. But please respect us.” You guys just keep disappointing us. Are you all trying to spit at Kiernan's grave. You were all aware of the damage it would do to his fans and family to flash his biggest enemy in their mourning faces. We no longer have beef with Cassper. It's all done. But please respect us — The Iron Duke (@ThembaENgcobo1) March 22, 2023 @andiswatsh tweeted: “I still remember vividly when you removed Kiernan's music on Youtube so I'm really not surprised by this. What surprises me is how fast you moved.”