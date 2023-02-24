Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, February 24, 2023

AKA’s #MassCountry fever grips Mzansi: ‘A masterpiece indeed’

AKA. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

It’s only been a few hours since AKA’s posthumously released fourth album, “Mass Country”, came out and it’s already got fans dubbing it among his best work.

The album was co-executive produced by AKA himself and features the likes of Blxckie, Nasty C, KDDO, Yanga Chief, Emtee, Laylizzy and Thato Saul.

The music is rich and dynamic throughout, and it merges diverse sounds like hip-hop, maskandi, amapiano and country music. His goal with it was to create an album that resonated with the masses of the country.

As everyone digs in to the late rap star’s album, here’s a look at some of the best reactions to the album thus far:

“FOR THE MASSES OF THE COUNTRY. #MASSCOUNTRY OUT NOW. 🌽 A MASTERPIECE INDEED. long live supa mega, live long. 🙏🏾❤️,” tweeted Blxckie, who’s featured twice on the album.

“The Sobering Podcast” host, Mokgethwa, wrote: “I love all of it but ‘Everest’ is the most Mass Country of them all.

“A beautiful merger of sonic culture idents. Okare Arno Carstens and Maphorisa had a baby, pause. Shout out to the dude/s that did that. ❤️”

Grammy Award winning Zakes Bantwini quoted a line in which AKA shouted him out. He wrote: “’Zakes on the decks, dlala Afro tech’ - AKA @akaworldwide Happy #MassCountry Day South Africa.”

Bantwini’s wife, Nandi Madida, then commented with: “Zaka zaka zaka zaka more elastic bands. #Masscountry 🇿🇦🙏🏽🕊❤️.. Kiernan Forbes. #Megacy”

AKA’s girlfriend and fellow rapper, Nadia Nakai shared an image from last night’s listening session.

“I can’t believe this is happening without you. I’m so proud of you baby. You did it. MASS COUNTRY OUT NOW!#MassCountry ❤️♾”

Even rapper Cassper Nyovest weighed in: “Happy Mass Country Day!!! Big love to the Megacy!!!”

@msakaz_rsa shared a snippet from AKA’s business partner, Zazboy’s speech last night.

“@akaworldwide shared chats about the significance of sampling with business partner @Zazboy in 2018.

“#MassCountry was highly influenced by the music his Father played around him when he was a younger. May he continue to rest in POWER ❤️. #RIPAAKA”

