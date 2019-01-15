Akhumzi Jezile. Picture: Supplied

Friends and colleagues of Akhumzi Jele remember the late TV star on his 30th birthday. Akhumzi Jezile was travelling with friends, Thobani Mselani and Siyasanga Kobese, when they were involved in a fatal accident just outside Queenstown in the Eastern Cape on their way to a family funeral.

News of their deaths of the three young stars sent shock waves across the country.

Kicking off the tributes is a close friend of Jezile's friend Nolwazi Ngubeni.

Taking to Instagram, Ngubeni wrote: "Happy Birthday, my friend. This smile is what I miss most. Thank you for the memories. I love you."

Dr Musa Mthobeni also paid a moving tribute to his late friend.

“Today would he been your birthday. A whole 30-year-old. A whole father. A man who should be starting a family. You are missed dearly my dear friend. Love you always,” wrote Mthombeni.

Actor Sdumo Mtshali also shared his memories of Jezile's 29th birthday, just three months before his passing.

Our last toast with my brother Akhumzi on my birthday last year. Today is your birthday Ngulube! Happy birthday Akhumzi 🎉🎉💯💯 Today we celebrate @PallanceD @Ntk_Live @TebogoMalope pic.twitter.com/ytR0q3kI8i — @sdumo.mtshali (@sdumo123) January 15, 2019

'Isibaya' actress Mampho Brescia also paid tribute to Jezile. Posting a picture of herself wearing a t-shirt with Jezile's face, Brescia wrote: "Happy birthday my Bo. ❤️ forever"

More tributes started pouring in as Jezile is remembered on what would have been his 30th birthday. Jezile was born on 15 January 1989.