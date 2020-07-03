Akin Omotoso is honoured to be invited to join the Academy

Nigerian born actor, film director and writer Akin Omotoso is among the 819 members invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year. Joining Omotoso are fellow Nigerian star, Genevieve Nnaji, and British-Nigerian actress and singer, Cynthia Erivo. “The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travellers in the motion picture arts and sciences. We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now,” Academy president David Rubin said in a statement. Taking to social media on Wednesday, Omotoso shared: “I Am Beyond Honored To Be Part Of @theacademy Class Of 2020!”

In a recent interview with Netflix, the former "Generations" actor said: “I am a filmmaker and a man of multiple heritage...Nigerian, South African and West Indian and ultimately a storyteller."

He added: "South Africa and Nigeria will resonate with the world because the content has always resonated...'Tsotsi' won an Oscar many years ago, we’ve intervened in world cultural affairs from time. What we are seeing here is not the beginning, it’s the continuum of the work, what we have is the opportunity that the world sees it in the way that they haven’t seen it before."

Director, actor, writer and now a member of The Academy. Akin Omotoso @PunchNCream is ready to tell more African Stories.



Congratulatory messages flooded Omotoso’s timeline since the news broke.

