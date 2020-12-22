Aldrin Sampear to host ’Beyond The Headline’ on SAfm

Power FM radio host, Aldrin Sampear said goodbye to the station and will be taking up a new position at SAfm in the new year. In a recent tweet, the presenter said: “Thank you so much for the love. Sadly I have to say goodbye, Dear Shareholder. 💔“ #FinalHour on #POWERTalk



Thank you so much for the love. Sadly I have to say goodbye, Dear Shareholder. 💔 pic.twitter.com/n12Wtn1Xfy — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) December 18, 2020 Sampear will be the new host of SAfm’s afternoon drive talk show Beyond The Headline from January 4 from 3pm to 6pm on weekdays. The SABC radio station confirmed Sampear’s appointment on Twitter. They said Sampear was no stranger to the talk radio industry and currently hosted SABC current affairs shows Unfiltered and African Perspective.

SAfm acting station manager, Kina Nhlengethwa, said: “We are excited to welcome Aldrin to the SAfm family and wish him well in his new role at SAfm. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the show and his appointment aims to ensure that we remain relevant and ultimately deliver more on our mandate to grow the station’s listenership.“

When Sampear shared the news of his departure, his fans were already speculating where he would be heading next. As it turns out, they were right.

Bonga Zulu said: “He's going to SAfm afternoon drive I can bet on it.“

Other fans wished him well on this new career move.

Catherine Mommen said: “All the best with your future endeavors! Light, love, peace and prosperity in all you touch. We will miss you on Power! We say, Power to you Aldrin Sampear!!!”.

While @andrieschauke12 said: “I overcame homophobia because of you...your crazy innocent laugh, you honesty, your probing question and bravery in journalism. Great show...we will miss you. Salute“.