Alex Rantseli pays lobola after popping the question on New Year’s Eve

Alex Rantseli, one half of the dynamic brother band duo, MarcAlex, this weekend paid lobola for his partner Rose Letlape. The celebrated musician shared on his Facebook page that the lobola discussions between the two families went off very well as he celebrated the “beautiful day”.

"New year's eve she said YES and yesterday The Rantselis went to the Litlape (sic) family for Lobola discussions which went very well. A beautiful blessed day indeed ❤️," he wrote. The musician’s comment section was filled with congratulations from people wishing the couple well for the big day. Tsholo Tsotetsi said: “Oh you two, what is meant to be will be. You are even starting to look alike. Congratulations to you Alex Rantseli and Rose Letlape.”

Ken Simmons II said: “Praise God!🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 Alex, I am very happy for you. All the best and God Bless you and your beautiful bride in Abundance!🙏🏽❤” Naledi Mompati-Mphahlele said: “Congratulations r in order Ali...... I'm definitely attending da wedding.” Rantseli burst on to the music scene in June 1988 with the duo's hit song "Quick Quick", which skyrocketed to number 1 on the South African music charts.

Born in Diepkloof, Soweto, Rantseli’s interest in music started when he was at Olympia High School and when his brother first started playing the piano. The duo went on to win the OKTV Awards for Best Newcomer the same year, and their song "Heartbreakin' Love" went to number 1 on the 5FM and Radio Metro charts. In a previous interview on Magic 828, Rantseli hinted at the possibility of MarcAlex releasing new music.

