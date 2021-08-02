Alicia Ferguson pays tribute to her late dad, Shona

The entertainment fraternity is still reeling after the sudden death of award-winning producer and actor Shona Ferguson who died on Friday, July 27 from Covid-19 related complications. His wife and actress, Connie, and their daughter, Alicia, posted touching tribute messages on social media.

In Alicia’s heartfelt message she wrote how her worst fear had become a reality and how proud she was of her dad for touching so many lives. She said she will miss tickling her father’s feet, his hugs and being his personal photographer. “Words can not express how I’m feeling right now. My worst fear became a reality.

“You fought your fight dad, and I’m so proud of you for making it this far♥️ You’ve not only touched our lives as your family, but you’ve touched many others as well♥️ “You’ve left a legacy behind that I will carry on, as I did make this promise when I was little to you♥️ “Thank you for everything that you’ve done for me my doppelgänger💕You made a promise to me that you’ll always be there when I need you, so I believe you will always be there even in spirit♥️

“I’m going to miss being your personal photographer I’m going to miss tickling your feet and you shouting at me for it, I’m going to miss smelling your perfume around the house. “I’m going to miss a lot of things, but most importantly, your hugs. “You gave the best hugs on this earth Fa, and I cherish each hug you’ve given me♥️

"I know you are protecting us from up there in heaven♥️I miss you and words can not express how much I love you Fa♥️ Rest In Peace My Twin♥️🙏🏽". Industry personalities such as rapper Boity, Lasizwe Dambuza and Mohale Motaung commented on the tear-jerking post. "🥺🥺🥺💔💔💔💔 I am so so sorry Ali!!! An incredible angel you have now! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾", said Boity.