Ama Qamata bags first international nod

“Blood & Water“ actress Ama Qamata has scored her first international nomination at the Series Brasil Awards (#SBAwards) in the category Atriz Revelação Do Ano (Actress Revelation of the Year). The young star took to Twitter to express her excitement about the nod, adding that this nod was a great way for her to start her festive season. “What a great way to start the festive season, my first international nomination! I’m honestly speechless, all I can say is thank you Brazil,” tweeted Ama. Ama is up against nine other international stars including Odley Jean of Netflix's Grand Army fame and Shelby Flannery, famous for her role in The 100. The actress, whose debut role as Puleng Khumalo in Blood and Water, got her noticed across the world, asked South Africans to help her bring the award back home.

“This one is coming home guys. Please vote for me y’all,” she added.

The young actress recently walked away with a “Next Big Thing” award at the SA Style Awards last month.

Blood and Water is not the only production on Ama’s CV, she is currently part of Mzansi Magic's hit show “Gomora” where she stars alongside Katlego Danke.

The “Blood & Water” series is Netflix SA's second original series after “Queen Sono” (starring actress Pearl Thusi) and is directed by Nosipho Dumisa.

Viewers gave the series a thumbs up for the amazing mix of veteran actors and new faces from the industry.

While the show went on to trend and hit the number one spot on Netflix in regions like South America and Australia, South African viewers loved the storyline, which most viewers quickly likened to the famous Zephany Nurse story.