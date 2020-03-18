Amanda Black calls out private sector amidst Covid-19 outbreak

Award-winning musician Amanda Black has called out the private sector who she said runs the country.

The "Amazulu" star joins a list of concerned celebrities who have all voiced their opinion to ask the private sector not to prioritise making money over the lives of their "poor" employees.

Black called out the private sector, saying it needed to take an ethical approach to deal with the virus, especially in the light of the state of disaster declared by the president on Sunday.





Taking to Twitter, she said: "What is the private sector going to do to assist in this coronavirus crisis we are in? Most of the country is run by the private sector in some way or the other," Amanda said, before adding that the sector needs to display leadership to show it cares about human life more than the bottom line.





"At least pretend to care about your employees more than the bottom line. Everyone is suffering, even us. Give employees paid leave until we get a clear understanding of how long this will be."

What is the private sector going to do to assist in this corona virus crisis we are in? Most of the country is run by the private sector in some way or the other anyway. Lead us money people. 🤷🏿‍♀️ — #POWER - OUT NOW (@AmandaBlackSA) March 16, 2020

Government needs to take responsibility for being so careless and not swift enough to minimise spread, If this virus gets to the hood, it’s gonna spread like wildfire. — #POWER - OUT NOW (@AmandaBlackSA) March 16, 2020

Yes the kids are at home,Who’s taking care of them? If parents are to leave work who’s feeding them? Is there gonna be some kind of subsidy from the government & private sector to pay their working force whilst they are at home waiting for this to pass? — #POWER - OUT NOW (@AmandaBlackSA) March 16, 2020

She went on further to say that government needed to take responsibility for being "so careless".