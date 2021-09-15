Amanda Black dragged for her tweets about Covid-19 vaccines

Award-winning musician Amanda Black found herself trending for all the wrong reasons this week after she expressed her thoughts on Covid-19 vaccines. The debate around Covid-19 vaccines and whether or not to be vaccinated should remain a choice has been a difficult one.

While governments around the world debate implementing vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, Amanda took to social media where her opinions were not well received. Labelled and anti-vaxxer and even stupid, Amanda asked whether people should be forced to get vaccinated even if it is against their cultural or religious beliefs. In a series of tweets, the “Amazulu” hitmaker said that no one should be forced to take the vaccine.

“And if it’s against someone’s religion to vaccinate, we don’t care?” she asked. And if it’s against someones religion to vaccinate, we dont care? — MaHlathi 👑 (@AmandaBlackSA) September 15, 2021 “If it’s against someone’s culture to vaccinate we don’t care?” If its against someones culture to vaccinate we dont care? — MaHlathi 👑 (@AmandaBlackSA) September 15, 2021 “And if it’s against someone’s decision whether it be according to the approved science or not, we don’t care?” she tweeted.

And if it’s against someones decision whether it be according to the approved science or not, we dont care? — MaHlathi 👑 (@AmandaBlackSA) September 15, 2021 She then went on to say that people should do their own research and critical analysis before making any decisions. “Again dig deep within yourself, if you want to vaccinate or not vaccinate based on your own critical analysis, yes I said it, we not all scientists but we have a brain and spirit and we use both as we see fit. Listen to your heart. Don’t let people fear and bully you into it,” she said. Again dig deep within yourself, if you want to vaccinate or not vaccinate based on your own critical analysis, yes i said it, we not all scientists but we have a brain and spirit and we use both as we see fit.



Listen to your heart. Dont let people fear and bully you into it. — MaHlathi 👑 (@AmandaBlackSA) September 15, 2021 Twitter users hit back at the star who then asked why she was being forced to vaccinate. Amanda said she would not debate vaccine efficacy but was pro-choice.

“Why are you swearing at me forcing me to vaccinate? I will just put this here. I wont debate whether the vaccine is safe and effective or not. But i will stand for choice. Unvaccinated people do not not pose a threat to vaccinated. Everyone has a choice,” she tweeted. Everyone has the right to bodily and psychological integrity, which includes the right Â­

a. to make decisions concerning reproduction;

b. to security in and control over their body; and

c. not to be subjected to medical or scientific experiments without their informed consent. — MaHlathi 👑 (@AmandaBlackSA) September 15, 2021 While the singer went on to retweet tweets about vaccine efficacy and even some that alleged vaccines don’t work, South African dragged her. See below: