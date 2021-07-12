Amanda Black takes aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa about 'ethnic mobilisation'

Local songstress Amanda Black took aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa following his presidential address on Sunday. During his speech, where Ramaphosa announced that the country would stay on alert lockdown level 4 with some minor changes, he also addressed the ongoing protests and said: “While there are those who may be hurt and angry at this moment, there can never be any justification for such violent, destructive and disruptive actions.

“It is a matter of concern to all South Africans that some of these acts of violence are based on ethnic mobilisation.” Taking to social media, the “Amazulu” star said that it was Zuma supporters protesting and not Zulu people, furthermore asking what was meant by “ethnic criminality” and “ethnic mobilisation”. “South Africa is burning because of Zuma supporters not Zulu people! What the f*** is ethnic criminality!? Ethnic mobilisation? A whole president of a country? @PresidencyZA.”

South Africa is burning because of Zuma Supporters not Zulu people!!!! What the fuck is ethnic criminality!!? Ethnic mobilisation? A whole president of a country? @PresidencyZA — , (@AmandaBlackSA) July 11, 2021 Following this she said that after this address she would no longer be watching the so-called “family meetings” and the South African people deserved better, urging her fans to remember to vote later this year. She said: “I think tonight the president couldn’t even fake caring anymore. That was the last time I watch an address. “I get it. I’ve been getting it. But hope doesn’t kill. It just means you know you deserve better. We deserve better as a people. We matter, okay?! Don’t forget to vote.”