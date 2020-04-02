Amanda Black's 'new house' gets Mzansi laughing

Award-winning musician Amanda Black took to Twitter to announce that she had bought a "new house" on Wednesday.

However, the house in question has been posted before by others who have also claimed it as their own. With everything going on in the world right now, it's easy to get despondent but one celebrity decided to make sure they used April 1st to make people laugh.





Posting pictures of the two story house, Amanda simply attached the #GirlswithHomes hashtag to the post.

Congratulations Amanda. 🙌🙌 — Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) April 1, 2020

Everyone on Twitter owns this house. I'm confused. pic.twitter.com/kzElsDRzpt — Sonja Van Heerden (@SonjaVanHeerde2) April 1, 2020

Haibo this house multiplied like Mama Winnie 😂😂😂😂 — Mthobisi Mkhize (@Mthobysy) April 1, 2020

I've seen this house everywhere 😂😂😂😂 who's the rightful owner??? — REA (@Rea_RSP) April 1, 2020

Hayi guys, did we manage to find the real owner of the house. NdineWorry https://t.co/vasnK4FU4q — #POWER - OUT NOW (@AmandaBlackSA) April 2, 2020

🤣 🤣... Mxm I'm never congratulating anyone here again 🤞🏾 — Kay [BabySelassie] Habedi (@KanvasTheArtist) April 2, 2020

Sadiki😂😂we were happy for you — Kelebogile Sedio🌻 (@KelebogileSedi7) April 2, 2020

The tweet went on to receive more than 20 thousand likes and many celebrities congratulated Amanda.However, tweeps were quick to point out that they have seen the house before and asked who the real owner was.Soon after Amanda asked if the real owner of the house was found and the Twitter streets could not stop laughing.