EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Amanda Black performing at the Silo concert. A night of Afro-Soul featuring two of South Africa’s top rising stars in Silo Waterfront Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)
Amanda Black performing at the Silo concert. A night of Afro-Soul featuring two of South Africa’s top rising stars in Silo Waterfront Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Amanda Black's 'new house' gets Mzansi laughing

By Liam Karabo Joyce Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

With everything going on in the world right now, it's easy to get despondent but one celebrity decided to make sure they used April 1st to make people laugh. 

Award-winning musician Amanda Black took to Twitter to announce that she had bought a "new house" on Wednesday. 

However, the house in question has been posted before by others who have also claimed it as their own. 

Posting pictures of the two story house, Amanda simply attached the #GirlswithHomes hashtag to the post. 
The tweet went on to receive more than 20 thousand likes and many celebrities congratulated Amanda. 
However, tweeps were quick to point out that they have seen the house before and asked who the real owner was. Soon after Amanda asked if the real owner of the house was found and the Twitter streets could not stop laughing.

Share this article:

Related Articles