Amanda Black’s posts about lockdown, Covid-19 & vaccines frustrates tweeps
Share this article:
Local songstress Amanda Black’s descent into being labelled as an anti-vaxxer and Covid conspiracy theorist continued on social media, and tweeps are getting frustrated with her posts.
Last week, the “Ndizele Wena” singer found herself trending for all the wrong reasons this week after she expressed her thoughts on Covid-19 vaccines.
The debate around Covid-19 vaccines and whether or not to be vaccinated should remain a choice has been a difficult one.
Taking to social media, she asked whether people should be forced to get vaccinated even if it is against their cultural or religious beliefs.
In a series of tweets, the “Amazulu” hitmaker said that no one should be forced to take the vaccine.
Twitter users hit back at the star, who then asked why she was being forced to vaccinate. Amanda said she would not debate vaccine efficacy but was pro-choice.
“Why are you swearing at me, forcing me to vaccinate? I will just put this here. I won't debate whether the vaccine is safe and effective or not.
“But I will stand for choice. Unvaccinated people do not pose a threat to vaccinated. Everyone has a choice,” she tweeted.
This week, the former “Idols SA” contestant continued on her mission of asking questions regarding lockdown, Covid-19 and vaccinations.
She shared: “Again, I ask how will the vaccine and vaccine passport and vaccine mandates stop the spread of Covid-19 and how will they stop another wave?
“Keep in mind that we are currently in level 2, and the vaccine does not stop transmission, infection and has breakthrough infections.”
Again I ask how will the vaccine and vaccine passport and vaccine mandates stop the spread of covid 19 and how will they stop another wave?— MaHlathi 👑 (@AmandaBlackSA) September 20, 2021
keep in mind that we are currently in level 2, and the vaccine does not stop transmission, infection and has breakthrough infections.
Tweeps quickly addressed her questions and shared their dismay at Amanda’s posts that can be answered with a Google search.
No man, Amanda.— Nonhle (@NonhleBeryl) September 20, 2021
You log on here everyday and ask questions that you can easily Google. There are tons of SCIENTIFIC papers that have been published about the Covid vaccine.
You could’ve also set up an appointment with your GP a long time ago to ask these questions. https://t.co/GoIRlK4VEf
1. The vaccine reduces the fatality of the virus— The Big Hearted Bad Guy (@sir_camble) September 20, 2021
2. Not having the passport means should you catch it.. you are more likely to have a fatal ending. So isolating unvaxxed vulnerable is good.
3. Vaccinations reduce the spread as more people become less susceptible to it and waves https://t.co/cMynuDnheG
You can easily use the phone you used to tweet this to google. Rona wa re bora yanong. https://t.co/3rl1Ag3nAA— Rakgadi Boips. (@Boips_Cookies) September 20, 2021
all the answers to these questions are out there... there's no grand secret about vaccines or some conspiracy https://t.co/sORATaHkVq— ngubengcuka ☭ (@dumisantakana24) September 21, 2021
However, she continued her questions, which angered tweeps and fans.
Report this account. https://t.co/lWRR3mOlcJ— Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng (@drtlaleng) September 20, 2021
Yhooo ha.a there’s information on this Amanda go read. https://t.co/GVqsqcdZSI— Cinga (@Ukhonaye_) September 20, 2021
To reduce the spread of COVID but it will unfortunately prelong due to reckless tweets such as yours https://t.co/Tv6S5yvTCM— Pro_Vaxxer 🏳️🌈🇿🇦✊🏽 (@JuliRee_Mts) September 20, 2021
You have become the most annoying and irritating person online..be an antivaxxer its your democratic right, but please leave us alone with these stupid questions cause you never receive any answers given to you. https://t.co/RQw8tXZWAG— Zoe (@MsZoeGee) September 21, 2021
Gosh I’m really tired of this girl. Wow https://t.co/F6WWjHTe1C— Khutšo (Amani) (@KhutsoRapudi) September 20, 2021
She has also shared videos and articles from right-wing conservative websites as a means to support her concerns.