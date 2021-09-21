Amanda Black’s posts about lockdown, Covid-19 & vaccines frustrates tweeps

Local songstress Amanda Black’s descent into being labelled as an anti-vaxxer and Covid conspiracy theorist continued on social media, and tweeps are getting frustrated with her posts. Last week, the “Ndizele Wena” singer found herself trending for all the wrong reasons this week after she expressed her thoughts on Covid-19 vaccines.

The debate around Covid-19 vaccines and whether or not to be vaccinated should remain a choice has been a difficult one. Taking to social media, she asked whether people should be forced to get vaccinated even if it is against their cultural or religious beliefs. In a series of tweets, the “Amazulu” hitmaker said that no one should be forced to take the vaccine.

Twitter users hit back at the star, who then asked why she was being forced to vaccinate. Amanda said she would not debate vaccine efficacy but was pro-choice. “Why are you swearing at me, forcing me to vaccinate? I will just put this here. I won't debate whether the vaccine is safe and effective or not. “But I will stand for choice. Unvaccinated people do not pose a threat to vaccinated. Everyone has a choice,” she tweeted.