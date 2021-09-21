EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Amanda Black. Picture: Instagram
Amanda Black. Picture: Instagram

Amanda Black’s posts about lockdown, Covid-19 & vaccines frustrates tweeps

By Jamal Grootboom Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Local songstress Amanda Black’s descent into being labelled as an anti-vaxxer and Covid conspiracy theorist continued on social media, and tweeps are getting frustrated with her posts.

Last week, the “Ndizele Wena” singer found herself trending for all the wrong reasons this week after she expressed her thoughts on Covid-19 vaccines.

The debate around Covid-19 vaccines and whether or not to be vaccinated should remain a choice has been a difficult one.

Taking to social media, she asked whether people should be forced to get vaccinated even if it is against their cultural or religious beliefs.

In a series of tweets, the “Amazulu” hitmaker said that no one should be forced to take the vaccine.

MORE ON THIS

Twitter users hit back at the star, who then asked why she was being forced to vaccinate. Amanda said she would not debate vaccine efficacy but was pro-choice.

“Why are you swearing at me, forcing me to vaccinate? I will just put this here. I won't debate whether the vaccine is safe and effective or not.

“But I will stand for choice. Unvaccinated people do not pose a threat to vaccinated. Everyone has a choice,” she tweeted.

This week, the former “Idols SA” contestant continued on her mission of asking questions regarding lockdown, Covid-19 and vaccinations.

She shared: “Again, I ask how will the vaccine and vaccine passport and vaccine mandates stop the spread of Covid-19 and how will they stop another wave?

“Keep in mind that we are currently in level 2, and the vaccine does not stop transmission, infection and has breakthrough infections.”

Tweeps quickly addressed her questions and shared their dismay at Amanda’s posts that can be answered with a Google search.

However, she continued her questions, which angered tweeps and fans.

She has also shared videos and articles from right-wing conservative websites as a means to support her concerns.

Covid-19VaccineVaccine HesitancyLockdown

Share this article: