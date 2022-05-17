Amanda du-Pont claps back at controversial blogger over ‘boyfriend’ rumour

The social media rumour mill is working overtime and this time actress and businesswoman Amanda du-Pont seems to be its latest victim. In a recent tweet by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, he claimed that Du-Pont has a new boyfriend.

The blogger posted cropped pictures of her and the man in question riding a bicycle and a scooter in Cape Town. “Amanda du-Pont spotted in Cape Town with her new boyfriend,” tweeted @MusaKhwaula. Amanda du-Pont spotted in Cape Town with her new boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/6BDSqY6LVQ — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) May 15, 2022 Du-Pont was quick to squash the rumour, hitting back at the blogger by posting a video showing the scene in its entirety.

She tweeted: “The original video. An afternoon riding bikes and scooters with my friends. The image you posted seems to be a malicious cropped version to insinuate rumours. “For clarity the man in the image is my bodyguard. A polite plea to leave my name out your gossip.” The original video. An afternoon riding bikes and scooters with my friends. The image you posted seems to be a malicious cropped version to insinuate rumours. For clarity the man in the image is my bodyguard. A polite plea to leave my name out your gossip. https://t.co/TTcbIQ7OTm pic.twitter.com/k86gqpK3uZ — Amanda du-Pont (@AmandaDupont) May 15, 2022 After reading that the man was her so-called “bodyguard” tweeps dragged her.

“South African personalities are hilarious. You’ve got a bodyguard? Imagine and actress from Skeem Saam feeling the need to get VIP protection. It’s like buying a Ferrari when you live in a squatter camp,” tweeted @LongLiveLeech. South African personalities are hilarious. You’ve got a bodyguard? Imagine and actress from Skeem Sam feeling the need to get VIP protection. It’s like buying a Ferrari when you live in a squatter camp. — Doja Dog (@LongLiveLeech) May 15, 2022 @TheUltraEgo commented: “A bodyguard in Cape Town? People that side don't even know Joburg people like that.” A bodyguard in Cape Town? People that side don't even know Joburg people like that — Hlumo (@TheUltraEgo) May 15, 2022 While @mokhine asked: “why do u need a bodyguard in CapeTown?”

