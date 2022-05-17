Amanda du-Pont claps back at controversial blogger over ‘boyfriend’ rumour

The social media rumour mill is working overtime and this time actress and businesswoman Amanda du-Pont seems to be its latest victim.
In a recent tweet by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, he claimed that Du-Pont has a new boyfriend.
The blogger posted cropped pictures of her and the man in question riding a bicycle and a scooter in Cape Town.
“Amanda du-Pont spotted in Cape Town with her new boyfriend,” tweeted @MusaKhwaula.
Amanda du-Pont spotted in Cape Town with her new boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/6BDSqY6LVQ— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) May 15, 2022
Du-Pont was quick to squash the rumour, hitting back at the blogger by posting a video showing the scene in its entirety.
She tweeted: “The original video. An afternoon riding bikes and scooters with my friends. The image you posted seems to be a malicious cropped version to insinuate rumours.
“For clarity the man in the image is my bodyguard. A polite plea to leave my name out your gossip.”
The original video. An afternoon riding bikes and scooters with my friends. The image you posted seems to be a malicious cropped version to insinuate rumours. For clarity the man in the image is my bodyguard. A polite plea to leave my name out your gossip. https://t.co/TTcbIQ7OTm pic.twitter.com/k86gqpK3uZ— Amanda du-Pont (@AmandaDupont) May 15, 2022
After reading that the man was her so-called “bodyguard” tweeps dragged her.
“South African personalities are hilarious. You’ve got a bodyguard? Imagine and actress from Skeem Saam feeling the need to get VIP protection. It’s like buying a Ferrari when you live in a squatter camp,” tweeted @LongLiveLeech.
South African personalities are hilarious. You’ve got a bodyguard? Imagine and actress from Skeem Sam feeling the need to get VIP protection. It’s like buying a Ferrari when you live in a squatter camp.— Doja Dog (@LongLiveLeech) May 15, 2022
@TheUltraEgo commented: “A bodyguard in Cape Town? People that side don't even know Joburg people like that.”
A bodyguard in Cape Town? People that side don't even know Joburg people like that— Hlumo (@TheUltraEgo) May 15, 2022
While @mokhine asked: “why do u need a bodyguard in CapeTown?”
why do u need a bodyguard in CapeTown? pic.twitter.com/u4zsMi1WiW— 𓅓 (@mokhine) May 15, 2022
The actress is reported to have separated from her long-time beau Shawn Rodriques.