Amanda du Pont loses her granny and reveals she is married

Media personality Amanda du-Pont is in mourning after the loss of her grandmother.

The star took to Instagram to announce that her grandmother died this week.

In the post, she also revealed that she was married.

Posting a picture of herself and her grandmother, Amanda, who is currently starring on "Skeem Saam", said: "I lost my gogo last night, if you know me well you’d know she was my fav. Everything in my body is aching and so painful. But I’m happy you are resting and no longer in pain.

"She promised to wait until I was married before she passed. Over the last couple of years she would hint that she was getting tired."