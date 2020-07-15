EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
DJ Papers 707. Picture: Instagram
DJ Papers 707. Picture: Instagram

Amapiano DJ and dancer Papers 707 dies

Popular amapiano DJ and dancer Vusi “Papers 707" Mabuza has died at the age of 42.

The star died in hospital this week after being admitted to hospital for gout.

Known as one of the pioneers of amapiano, the muso first gained popularity through his dance moves which included one where he had a full beer bottle in his hand and danced without dropping it on the floor. 

This style of dancing quickly gained popularity and stars like Cassper Nyovest soon picked up on it. 

Thapelo “Thabza Da DJ” Ranko confirmed Papers' death via Instagram.  

In the post he let fans know that it was not Covid19. 

Last month Papers released a mixtape with Thabza Da DJ called the Lockdown Medication Vol 2.

Friends and fans flooded social media with messages of condolence and posts remembering the star.

Several users posted videos of him dancing, capturing his love for life and music. 

DJ Fresh said that the industry has lost an unapologetic ambassador for amapiano. 

See below: 

