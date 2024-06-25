Amapiano DJ Melzi says he is not related with fraud accused IEC commissioner Dr Masuku

Tumelo “DJ Melzi” Mphai has dismissed rumours linking him with the embattled Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku.

Masuku has been in the news after she was recently arrested and accused of fraud.

Some on social media have linked DJ Melzi to Masuku, but no so, says Mphai. Some on social media claimed that the DJ is Dr Masuku's son, and that she had helped him buy a R4.3 million Mercedes Benz.

“Recent rumours and speculation about my relation to Dr Masuku are completely unfounded and untrue,” said the dj recently.