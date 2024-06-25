Amapiano DJ Melzi says he is not related with fraud accused IEC commissioner Dr Masuku

By Cebolethu Shinga
Tumelo “DJ Melzi” Mphai has dismissed rumours linking him with the embattled Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku.
Masuku has been in the news after she was recently arrested and accused of fraud.
Some on social media have linked DJ Melzi to Masuku, but no so, says Mphai. Some on social media claimed that the DJ is Dr Masuku's son, and that she had helped him buy a R4.3 million Mercedes Benz.
“Recent rumours and speculation about my relation to Dr Masuku are completely unfounded and untrue,” said the dj recently.
“I would like to clarify that I have no affiliation or relationship with Dr Masuku and I are not involved in any way,” said DJ Melzi.
Masuku was charged with fraud amounting to R1.2 million during her tenure when she headed Standard Bank's Corporate Social Investment Programme.
The 23-year-old also attested that his parents are private and would like everyone to respect their privacy.
“Furthermore, I would like to mention that my parents are very private and appeal to all, not to involve them in social media platforms,” he added.
IOL Lifestyle