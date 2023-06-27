Amapiano star Focalistic releases first doccie series looking back at his globetrotting exploits

There’s little doubt that amapiano star Focalistic is among the trailblazing genre’s leading figures. Since he first burst onto the scene with his platinum-selling single “Ke Star”, the 27-year-old has been making major strides, not only in SA, but across the globe.

To mark his latest globetrotting exploits, Focalistic, or President Ya Staata (President of the Streets) as he often goes by, has released a new docu series to give fans a glimpse into the superstar’s life on the road. “My Life Lately,” he shared on Instagram. “Straata Ke Strategy Euro Tour Edition 🏋🏾‍♂️🇩🇪🇫🇷🌎👊🏾 Oska #Khekheleza OUT NOW ON YOUTUBE.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRESIDENT YA STRAATA 👨🏾‍💼 (@focalistic) The vlog, which is just under three minutes long, sees Focalistic and his team shopping at Louis Vuitton in Paris and then taking part in a studio session with local rapper Anatii and some other international artists. Later, the “Champion Sound” hitmaker is seen taking in the sights and sounds of 3Paradis Fashion Show, which is a part of Paris Fashion Week, alongside his manager Dingane Luthuli. Barely 24 hours later, Focalistic is then seen performing in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The video ends abruptly with a promo cut for the upcoming second episode, which will feature his trip to Afronation Portugal.

Not long after the video went live on YouTube, his followers flooded his Instagram comments section. One fan bemoaned the length of the vlog, “Bathong President, this vlog was too short”. Pabi Cooper, the BET award nominated artist who frequently collaborates with Focalistic said, “INSPIRED! You are who you think you are.”