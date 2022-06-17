AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini visits set of 'Shaka Ilembe'

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has given his blessing to the production of historical drama series, “Shaka Ilembe”, which is set to release in 2023. In May, Multichoice and Bomb Productions announced that production had begun on the drama series, with filming taking place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Earlier this week, the AmaZulu king visited the production set and gave his blessings to the production that will tell the story of the iconic African king, Shaka Zulu. On the King's Instagram account, several images of him with the cast were posted and in his one caption, he remarked that the production was coming along nicely. “Konke kuza kahle ngokuqoshwa kweLembe,” read the post's caption. Loosely translated meaning, “Everything is coming along well with the recording of Ilembe”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King uMisuzulu kaZwelithini (@kingmisuzulu) The talented Lemogang Tsipa will play the adult King Shaka, while newcomer Ntando Zondi will play the monarch as a boy. Meanwhile, Thembinkosi Mthembu will star as King Dingiswayo and Wiseman Mncube as King Zwide. “Coming 2 America” actress Nomzamo Mbatha has been confirmed as the female lead character, Queen Nandi, in the series. Mbatha, who also wears the hat of series executive producer, said that she is honoured to bring Queen Nandi to life.

