'American Soul' star Sinqua Walls talks season 2

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

BET's hit drama series, "American Soul" is back for a new season and star Sinqua Walls spills all the deets. American Soul tells the story of Don Cornelius and his Soul Train dancers, crew and musicians in a cutthroat Hollywood in the 1970s and how they worked, played, rose and fell against the backdrop of the show that was most responsible for the way African-American culture was perceived by the world then. Walls plays the lead as Done Cornelius and stars alongside Kelly Price. First off, how have you been? Doing well, happy, and healthy

What mindset did you enter filming season 2 in?

To continue to tell Don’s story authentically and be a team-mate to my American Soul Family.

What lessons did you take from filming season 1 into season 2?

To be consistent. As an actor, you always want to be truthful, authentic, and consistent with your character.

So far, what have you enjoyed the most about playing Don Cornelius?

Learning so much about the era, culture, and music of the 70’s.

How did you prepare for a role like this?

Study, study, study! I studied behavior, mannerisms, essence, and legacy.

What has been the most challenging storyline to act out?

Don as complex as he is, is an abundant challenge.

How does Don compare to other characters you have played before?

He’s by far the most complex.

With a massive emphasis on Black Lives Matter and the importance of representation being discussed now, how do you think American Soul helps with representation and tell Black stories?

Don built the show on its authenticity to build a representation of Black culture, a beautiful representation of Black culture. On America Soul, we are striving to honor and highlight his legacy.